Terrifier 3: Art the Clown Star “Almost Vomited” Filming One Scene

Terrifier 3 continuing the gruesome story of Art the Clown, but while the Terrifier franchise is known for its gore, star David Howard Thornton says there is one scene in the upcoming film that got to him so much that he “almost vomited” on set. Speaking with Empire, Thornton didn’t reveal details about the scene, but did admit that there was something that even he struggled with, though everyone else thought his reaction was, well, hysterical.

“There’s one particular thing I have a hard time stomaching,” Thornton said. “I don’t want to say what it was, but I almost vomited. Of course, everybody thought it was hysterical that I was having that reaction. Like: ‘Oh, we finally got him!’”

Thornton also teased that there is a sequence in the film that he thinks “will be very controversial”.

“People are gonna be surprised by the depravity that we get up to in that scene,” he added.

“I don’t know what this says about me, but I get a little giddy [about the gore]’” Thornton added. “To me, it’s cartoon violence. I just like trying things that people haven’t seen before.”

What is Terrifier 3 About?

Here’s the official description of Terrifier 3: “Terrifier 2 marked the next horrifying chapter in the Art the Clown saga; in which the demonic killer, portrayed by David Howard Thornton, returns with a vengeance. Lauren LaVera became a breakout star and fans across the world embraced her as the next Final Girl. Terrifier veteran Samantha Scaffidi reprised her role as Victoria Heyes, and horror icon Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and professional wrestler Chris Jericho (AEW) made unforgettable cameos that had audiences talking.

“Set one year after its predecessor, Terrifier 2 continued the gruesome story of Art the Clown and his insatiable thirst for murder. When a sinister force resurrects Art, he is once again upon the unsuspecting residents of Miles County. Back for another Halloween, Art sets his sights on a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively, delivering a chilling and relentless tale of horror. “

Terrifier 3 will get a world premiere on the opening night of Fantastic Fest on September 19th. The film will arrive exclusively in theaters on October 11th. Terrifier and Terrifier 2 are available to stream on Peacock.