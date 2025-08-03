A Terrifying (And Underrated) 2000s Horror Movie Just Hit Streaming

It’s no secret that the horror genre is experiencing a sort of revival, and in the streaming era, watching those hit movies of years past is easier than ever. From titles from the earliest days of horror to some of the most iconic films in the genre, just about anything can be found on a streaming platform, and Prime Video’s movie lineup just added one of the most underrated horror films from the 2000s that is sure to have you on the edge of your seat.

The new must-add movie to your watchlist is Eden Lake, James Watkins’ 2008 directorial debut starring Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly. The horror thriller centers around a young couple, portrayed by Reilly and Michael Fassbender, who embark on a romantic weekend getaway to Eden Lake. However, what is meant to a quiet weekend turns into a fight for survival when a group of hostile teens shows up and begins to terrorize them, leading to a horrifying game of cat-and-mouse. Jack O’Connell, James Gandhi, Thomas Turgoose, Bronson Webb, Shaun Dooley, and Finn Atkins also star.

Eden Lake premiered back in 2008, and has consistently been described by viewers as being hard to watch and one of those films that sticks with you long after the end credits roll. On Rotten Tomatoes, where the movie holds a 78% critics’ score and 66% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it is described as a “brutal and effective British hoodie-horror that, despite the clichés, stays on the right side of scary.”

Fans of the film, which won an Empire Award in the Best Horror category in 2009, have dubbed Eden Lake an “underrated gem” that “more people should be talking about.” The movie has been praised as a “super suspenseful, brutal, and bleak survival thriller” that maintains a tense and fast pace from start to finish.

Although the film may not top lists of much-watch horror movies, the consensus is clear among viewers: Eden Lake absolutely deserves your view. Thankfully, the film is now streaming as part of Prime Video’s content lineup.

New on Prime Video This Month

Eden Lake shouldn’t be the only title joining your watchlist. While Prime hasn’t yet released its August 2025 content list, Amazon’s streamer has spent the past month adding a long roster of TV shows and films, and there’s no shortage of titles to binge. You can check out the full list of Prime’s July 1 additions below.

