The Adam Project: Jennifer Garner Praises Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds

The Adam Project hit Netflix this weekend and follows Ryan Reynolds as a time traveler who goes back in time to meet up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) as well as the younger versions of his parents, who are played by Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. The press tour for the film has been fun, especially since Garner and Ruffalo are reuniting for the first time since 13 Going on 30 was released in 2004. Lately, Garner has been showing Ruffalo a lot of love on social media, but he’s not the only one. Yesterday, Garner took to Instagram to praise Reynolds and the movie’s director, Shawn Levy.

“I’ve spoken so much about reteaming with my glorious friend @markruffalo and falling for scalawag @walker.scobell. Can we just take a second to appreciate #TheAdamProject’s ultimate movie star, tireless producer, @slevydirect bromancing, all-around great guy- the beautiful actor, @vancityreynolds? Happy release day, Son. You killed it. Eat your veggies, make your bed. Love, Mom. ♥️ (Also 😘 @zoesaldana and #CatherineKeener),” Garner wrote. “Two words: BAR. SCENE. How much do we ALL LOVE @jennifer.garner , folks????💕💕💕,” Levy replied. You can check out the post below:

Currently, The Adam Project is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 69% critics score after 139 reviews and an 81% audience score after 500+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the new movie a 3.5 out of 5, saying it “doesn’t live up to its potential,” but “it’s still a pleasant experience that is catered to the whole family.” While promoting The Adam Project, Ruffalo and Garner spoke to Good Morning America about playing Reynolds’ parents, and they had nothing but praise for the Deadpool star.

“Um, you know, he does not make his bed, first of all,” Garner joked. “I mean, Ryan is just… We just love that guy.” “He’s amazing,” Ruffalo added. Garner continued, “He’s heaven.” She went on to talk about Scobell and then praise Reynolds for wearing many hats during production. “He killed it every single day. He’s amazing. Honestly, watching last night, he is a pure movie star in this movie.” Ruffalo took it home with, “I’m proud of my boy.”

The Adam Project marks the second film after Free Guy from Levy and Reynolds, and it was announced this week that they will soon be teaming up for the third time for Deadpool 3. Stay tuned for more updates about the long-awaited threequel.

The Adam Project is now streaming on Netflix.