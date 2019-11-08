Meet Leslie Jones’ Zeta in The Angry Birds Movie 2 Exclusive Clip

The Angry Birds Movie 2 introduced several new characters to the mix, but few stood out more than Zeta, who caused such a ruckus in the land of Angry Birds that she caused the Birds and the Piggies to work together. Zeta is an eagle who is stuck on an island that is covered in ice, and that’s why she wants to get off the island and enjoy some tropical weather and…well, anything that isn’t frozen solid. Zeta is brought to life by Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones in hilarious fashion, and you can get to know her better in this exclusive clip from The Angry Birds Movie 2’s upcoming home video release!

As you can see in the video above, Zeta presents a compelling antagonist, and that’s primarily because you understand where she’s coming from. You would want fish that isn’t frozen sometimes too, but her methods to get there aren’t the best, so it creates a conflict in the viewer that wants to root for her while also rooting for the lovable crew of characters we all know from the first film.

You can check out the exclusive clip in the video above, and you can find the official description for The Angry Birds Movie 2 below.

“The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2! When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck’s sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant, Courtney (Awkwafina), and tech pig, Garry (Sterling K. Brown), to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.”

You can find all of the sweet bonus materials that come with the release below.

BLU-RAY AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS

– ALL-NEW MINI MOVIE!-“Live Stream”: When Silver attempts her first Livestream, Red is the ultimate Angry Bird while the adorable Hatchlings get into mischief.

– 6 Classic Hatchling Mini Movies

– DIY Family Fun!:

– – “Hangry Birds: Popcorn Balls”: No need to be angry or hangry with this simple, fun cooking tutorial. Follow along to make Red’s go-to comfort food and enjoy these tasty popcorn balls at home.

— “Smarty Birds: Crafty Volcano”: From the volcano on Eagle Island, Zeta plots her sinister plan and sends her lava balls flying. But why should Zeta have all the fun? Build your own volcano and watch it erupt combining crafts and science in this brainy how-to video!

— “Crafty Birds: Pig Snot!”: Ready to roll up your sleeves and get a little messy? It’s time to mix a few ingredients and create your very own pig snot (slime!). Just make sure to keep it away from Bomb…he likes to drink it. (Eeeew!)

– “Bird Watching”: In this hilarious “birds-eye” view of the real-life species that inspired the artists, we take a trip to the LA ZOO to get up close and personal with real-life Mighty Eagles, Blue Birds, Toucans, and more. With fun reactions from the cast intercut throughout the piece-get ready to laugh, learn and meet some amazing avian friends

– “Meet The New Birds & Pigs”: Join the returning cast and meet the unique new cast members giving voice to the hilarious characters in AngryBirds2. In exclusive BTS recording sessions and interviews, we’ll see how Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Eugenio Derbez, and Sterling K. Brown bring these unforgettable characters to life.

– “Hatching the Hatchlings”: The Hatchlings are soooooo cute! And in Angry Birds 2, we get to join them on their very own adventure! Meet these mischievous little troublemakers as we talk to filmmakers about the creation of the Hatchlings and their expanded storyline in the film, and hear from cast members about their love for these adorable baby birds.

– “Flocking Together: Making The Angry Birds Movie 2”: Go behind the scenes with the flock of talented artists who worked together to make The Angry Birds Movie 2.

– “Happy Thanks-pigging”: Zeta is not a fan of the traditional Thanksgiving menu!

– “Jingle Birds: A Holiday Song From The Cast of Angry Birds 2”: Sing along with Rachel Bloom and Jason Sudeikis with a new twist on this holiday classic.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is on digital platforms now, and releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 12th.