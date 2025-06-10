The Batman Part 2 Is Still “Really Important” for DC, Says James Gunn

The Batman Part 2 is a “really important” part of DC’s future, according to James Gunn. Batman is one of the most famous characters in fiction and he has been a big screen icon for many decades now. Batman is a role like James Bond where only a handful of actors have portrayed this legendary character and whenever it’s time for a reboot, there’s non-stop chatter over who will play the character next. That was the case after Ben Affleck hung up the cape and cowl and backed away from writing/directing his own Batman, eventually passing the torch on to Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves to lead the Batman franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Batman was a huge hit, marking a major win for DC after years of misses. It was fresh, it was compelling, and it gave fans a side of Batman they’d been wanting to see on screen for a while. However, a lot has happened since that movie was released. James Gunn took over the DC universe and rebooted everything from scratch. He assured fans that Matt Reeves’ Batman universe would continue, but The Batman Part 2 has been delayed so many times that fans have begun bracing for a cancellation announcement. However, Gunn keeps trying to tell fans that they don’t have to worry.

the batman

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly, James Gunn confirmed that The Batman Part 2 is a “really important” for DC despite any claims that suggest otherwise. He also noted that he was expecting to see the script for The Batman Part 2 “shortly”, but EW noted elsewhere that some of the interviews it did for its cover story took place in May. It was recently reported that a draft of The Batman sequel was due by Memorial Day weekend, so it’s possible that Gunn was interviewed prior to that and has since read the film’s script.

“What Matt’s doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary,” Gunn said. “We’re supposed to see that script shortly, and I can’t wait.”

As of right now, we have no idea what’s in store for the future of Matt Reeves’ Batman universe. More Batman spin-offs are reportedly planned for HBO Max, though we’re not quite sure what those are yet. Matt Reeves has also envisioned these Batman films as a trilogy, so it seems like we will probably get a third movie so long as the sequel is another big hit.

The Batman Part 2 is currently slated to release in theaters in October 2027.