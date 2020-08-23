The Batman Director Reveals How Batman Is Perceived by the Public

✖

Matt Reeves has been adamant his take on The Batman will take place during the Caped Crusader's earliest years as the Gotham-based vigilante. In fact, during a panel at DC FanDome, the director confirmed his movie will take place in the second year of Bruce Wayne's (Robert Pattinson) career as Batman, a time very much in the character's infancy. A noir tale at heart, Reeves has teased the feature going back to Batman's roots as one of the world's greatest detectives.

Though Batman hasn't been serving as Gotham's biggest vigilante for decades when we get around to seeing Reeves' flick, the filmmaker still says the public has already formed an opinion about the broody hero — and it's not a super positive one.

"I mean if you were in a city, and there was a guy who dressed up as a bat and showed up out of the shadows and sometimes confronted those people and beat them up because he felt like they were doing was wrong — that he could sort of put the fear of God in them about the crimes that they're committing — I think we would wonder well gee that, that guy sounds a little dangerous," Reeves said.

Though some are afraid of the character — rightfully so, the direct pointed out — he makes sure to mention that Batman is on the verge of becoming a symbol of hope for the residents of the crime-ridden Gotham.

"The vision of the character that he becomes where he becomes a symbol of hope for the city," the director added. "He's early in the trajectory and so they're afraid of him. He's kind of a growing legend and I think there are some people are wondering, 'Does he exist?' and that legend is building day by day and has been since he made his first appearance, about a year and a half ago is we're in your too so so yeah the public is afraid of him. I mean, that's one of the things I think that he will confront in the course of the story and that Rob has to sort of deal with in playing the character which is the idea of how he's perceived as."

The Batman hits theaters October 1, 2021.

