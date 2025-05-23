The Best Memorial Day 4K Blu-ray Sale Offers 2 Top Films For $24

If you’re looking for the best Memorial Day 2025 Blu-ray deals, look no further than Universal Pictures’ GRUV site, as they are blowing it up for 24 hours starting today May 23rd as part of a GRUV Day event. Pretty much everything is on sale, including collections and Steelbooks. However, one of the best deals going is their 2 for $24 offering which includes some of the biggest 4k Blu-ray releases of the year. Seriously – The Wild Robot, The Terminator, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Godzilla Minus One, Twisters, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and much more are up for grabs. Read on for more details.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of the main GRUV Day deals, which run into May 24th. If you miss them or simply want more, make sure to check back via this link through Monday to see what else is on sale. We would be surprised if GRUV didn’t offer additional deals on Memorial Day proper. You may also notice that the GRUV website is struggling a bit today, which may or may not be related to the sales, so you may need to act quickly while also being patient.

So far Amazon’s Memorial Day deals on Blu-rays have been underwhelming, though you can keep tabs on their offerings right here just in case they add more through the long weekend. You can also keep tabs on their Blu-ray Movers & Shakers section as top deals tend to show up here as they come up. Finally, check out this sale on Kino Lorber Blu-rays that includes new 4K (and in some cases pre-order) releases like Kingpin, Black Sheep, Wayne’s World 2, Sneakers, Uncle Buck, Career Opportunities and more. You’ll also find classics like Tropic Thunder, Face/Off, The Silence of the Lambs, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.