Kino Lorber 4K Blu-rays Are 50% Off, Including New Releases

There’s another fantastic opportunity to give your Blu-ray collection a boost happening right now thanks to a huge 50% off sale on Kino Lorber films and TV shows. Eligible titles include new 4K (and in some cases pre-order) releases like Kingpin, Black Sheep, Wayne’s World 2, Sneakers, Uncle Buck, Career Opportunities and more. You’ll also find classics like Tropic Thunder, Face/Off, The Silence of the Lambs, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. You can shop it all right here at Barnes & Noble while the sale lasts, and keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $40 or more. We’ve included a few helpful links below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that the Barnes & Noble sale on Kino Lorber Blu-rays ends on June 15th, which gives you plenty of time to take advantage of the offer. That said, expect to see some titles sell out and other titles added during the course of the sale, so make sure to check back for updates. While you’re at it, you might want to check out the 7 new Blu-ray releases that you need to know about in May 2025.

One of the biggest new releases for the month is the arrival of Heath Ledger’s A Knight’s Tale (2001) in a 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook edition. The steelbook will include new, never-before-seen content like deleted scenes, extended scenes, a gag reel, and more, as well as completely restored versions of both the Theatrical and Extended versions of the film. The steelbook is available to order here on Amazon and here at Walmart now with a release date set for May 20th.