The Cast of Frozen 2 Just “Partook in Some Magic” at Disneyland

It’s November, which means Disney fans only have a couple more weeks until Frozen 2 finally hits theaters. The long-awaited sequel is the follow-up to the hit 2013 film and will see the return of Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf. The film had its world premiere earlier this week, and the cast also paid a visit to Disneyland. Gad shared a photo of the group together in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle to Twitter and Menzel reshared it to her own account.

We were so giddy! Fun night with the fam xo https://t.co/tzo2laA7z0 — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) November 9, 2019

“Partook in some magic tonight at Disneyland. Sharing a little #frozen2 love at the happiest place on Earth with the glam squad. @KristenBell @idinamenzel and #Groffsauce,” Gad wrote.

“We were so giddy! Fun night with the fam xo,” Menzel replied.

Many people commented on the posts:

“I’ve never seen a cast have so much fun during press time. I have enjoyed this press tour and can’t wait to see Frozen 2,” @IDELIZ1 wrote.

“It was cool to see all of you near the tree. Can’t wait for the movie,” @jilleeyd replied.

Another fan shared a photo they took from the visit:

Omg! I was like.. feet away. Total surprise! Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/22NW2e3DNR — Lula (@Lulabella83) November 9, 2019

Some more photos were shared to the Frozen Twitter account:

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and will also feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.