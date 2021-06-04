The Conjuring Star Promises Third Film to Debut Next Year: "COVID Be Damned!"

✖

Patrick Wilson is determined to bring The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It to fans in 2021, COVID, or no COVID. Originally scheduled to debut in September, Warner Bros. pushed the third Conjuring movie to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic's effects on theaters and the box office. On Monday, the studio released a 30-minute behind-the-scenes featurette titled "Faith & Fear: The Conjuring Universe Behind The Scenes." The featurette offers the first look at the new film. It also has Wilson, co-star Vera Farmiga, and producer James Wan discussing the film. Wilson later took to Twitter with a message for fans. He tweeted, "Covid be damned, we are gonna bring C3 to you guys in '21!"

James Wan, who directed The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, returns to produce the new sequel. "I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the whole haunted house set-up of the first two Conjuring films," he says in yesterday's video. "It should be more on a whole different level, something that we've never explored before in The Conjuring world."

The new film takes its inspiration from the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Jackson, a man who used demonic possession as a legal defense during his manslaughter trial. "The trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, this was an internationally-renowned case," says Vera Farmiga, "which was the first time in the history of law in the United States that..." Wilson continues, "...that demonic possession was used as a reason for committing manslaughter. You're in for a much different ride than you've been on in other Conjuring films."

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick wrote the film's screenplay from a story he developed with Wan. Michael Chaves is directing.

In addition to Wilson and Farmiga, the sequel also stars Ruairi O'Connor as Arne Cheyenne Johnson, Sarah Catherine Hook as Debbie Glatzel, and Julian Hilliard as David Glatzel. Here's the film's official synopsis:

"A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It opens in theaters on June 4th.