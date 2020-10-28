The Craft: Legacy Coming to Blu-ray in December

✖

Reports of The Craft getting a sequel have existed for years, with The Craft: Legacy finally being unveiled last month just in time for Halloween. Whether you missed the film On Demand or prefer to keep the tradition of physical media alive, you'll be able to grab a copy of the film when it lands on Blu-ray and DVD on December 22nd. Adding to the excitement of the upcoming film landing on home video is that it will come with a handful of special features that aren't available to those audiences who opted to rent the movie on their preferred streaming service.

In Blumhouse's continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers. Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, The Craft: Legacy stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny.

The Blu-ray release will come with four alternate scenes and the special features “Franchise Legacy” and “Powerful Story, Magical Director.”

When the original The Craft landed in theaters back in 1996, it was typically the exception to the rule that a horror movie would get a follow-up, while most horror efforts in recent years come with a mythology that audiences hope will inspire multiple continuations and spinoffs. While it might still be early to determine whether or not Legacy will get a sequel, Lister-Jones previously detailed that this installment was crafted with a third film in mind.

“We don’t know [if we’ll get to make another]. That’s really for the people to decide,” Lister-Jones explained to Bloody Disgusting. “I do [have ideas]. And I always had imagined … I sort of wrote this film with a third in mind. But yeah. We’ll see how this one goes.”

Complicating matters is the film's release strategy, with the coronavirus pandemic causing it to debut on premium VOD formats instead of in theaters. In that regard, it might be a difficult task determining whether the film was enough of a success to warrant another entry.

“I think it would be such a dream for all of us to work together again," Lister-Jones continued. "It truly was a magical experience. And I think really transformative for all of us. So it would be incredible to reunite and get in there again with all of these incredible women.”

Grab your copy of The Craft: Legacy on Blu-ray and DVD on December 22nd.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!