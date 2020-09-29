The Craft: Legacy Trailer Released

The Craft: Legacy trailer has been officially revealed by Blumhouse Pictures. You can check out the first footage above; The Craft sequel will be released via On Demand services on October 28th, just in time for Halloween. Here's the official synopsis from Blumhouse Pictures: "In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers."

Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, The Craft: Legacy stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment are producing the film for Columbia Pictures.

As you can see from the footage, The Craft: Legacy is basically The Craft for the youth of 2020. Obviously, ideas about what it means to be "different" are very different in this decade than they were in the 1990s when the original film was released. At the same time, it's also clear that the main theme of young girls taking up their own empowerment - and then having that devolve into a power-trip, is still very much consistent with the original.

Speaking of The Craft (1996), it's nice to see some fun connections to the original, like the photo Fairuza Balk's Nancy Downs (the witch who turned evil on the rest of her coven). However, the end of the trailer gets a little murky when it comes to identifying how this new version of the story will play out. It looks like the main character Hannah (Cailee Spaeny) has a dark turn like Sarah (Robin Tunney) in the original - and it seems like her coven may not take it well if/when Hannah tries to pull out. The key to the original film was the deeper subtext of Sarah and Nancy's rivalry (and the different lifestyles and upbringings they had). Will The Craft (2020) have the same nuance? Director Zoe-Lister Jones certainly has the potential to really tap into some timely social themes with this version.

