The Craft Reboot Lands October On-Demand Release Date

Get ready for a healthy does of witchcraft this Halloween season, because the highly-anticipated reboot of The Craft is heading our way very soon. Actor and filmmaker Zoe Lister-Jones wrote and directed a reboot of the 1996 cult classic film, but with the closing of theaters over the last few months, folks were unsure when it would actually be released. Fortunately, we now have an answer. The Craft will be heading straight to on-demand platforms, as so many other films have done this year, with a debut set for October 27th.

On Friday, Amazon announced all of the new movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video on October, along with a list of the new films that would be available to purchase or rent for an extra cost. Surprisingly, The Craft showed up on that list. It will arrive on October 27th with the option to either purchase or rent, according to Amazon.

Just like the 1996 film, this reboot of The Craft will follow a group of high school students that form a coven of witches. The original film starred Fairuza Balk, Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True, and made around $55 million at the box office.

The 2020 edition of The Craft stars Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Nicholas Galitzine, Charles Vandervaart, Donald MacLean Jr., Hannah Gordon, Julian Grey, and Zoey Luna.

"It's always challenging, because I did The Craft so many years ago, and I started doing it because I just wanted to make a movie about teen-aged girls coming into their sexuality and as I was reading about it, I was reading that the age-old mythology for talking about female empowerment and fear of it was witchcraft," The Craft reboot producer Doug Wick told ComicBook.com. "So then I started going to writers to try and do that. We talked to so many people and we found a really talented female writer/director [Zoe Lister-Jones] and we're happy with what she's doing, so we'll see."

