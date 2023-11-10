The Creator BTS Featurette Walks the "Razor's Edge" of Visual Effects Perfection (Exclusive)

A big component in what made Gareth Edwards' Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story such successes is that, while both projects heavily incorporated visual effects, they also offered audiences a sense of imperfection that made these realities much more believable. Edwards' latest film, The Creator, similarly had to find the right balance of impressive visual effects that felt authentic, with a new featurette from the film's home video release diving more into finding that balance. You can check out a clip from the featurette above and grab The Creator on Digital HD on November 14th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12th.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Voyles).

Available on the home video release is the special feature "True Love: Making The Creator," which is described, "Join director Gareth Edwards and crew for nearly an hour look behind the scenes. Hear from actors about the filming experience, and learn about the production's documentary -- style approach, the innovative camera and lighting work, and much more."

The Creator lands on Digital HD on November 14th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12th.

