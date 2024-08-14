The Crow Seeks Revenge at the Opera in Brutal New Clip



The Crow reboot is still a movie that is coming out this summer – and there’s a violent, bloody, new clip from the film here to remind us of that.

The latest clip from The Crow (2024) is titled “Opera House” because… it’s set in opera house, during an opera. Eric/The Crow (Bill Skarsgård) is seen murdering his way through the lavish theatre, headed for his target – Marian (Laura Birn), the “right-hand woman” to crime lord Vincent Roeg (Danny Huston). The Crow uses his (temporary?) immortality to battle Roeg’s team of professional guards in the most brutal way possible: getting shot and stabbed as he kills his way into the venue. Meanwhile, some wealthy opera-goers are enjoying the show, which is a surreal production – one that mirrors The Crow’s tale of two lovers (Eric and Shelly – played by FKA Twigs) surrounded by forces of mysticism and death. The clip ends with Eric ascending the stairs to the balcony level where Marian is seated, only to take a swarm of bullets from a new wave of guards. Eric falls to his knees seemingly dead, only to be once again resurrected as he jumps up and resumes his attack, knocking a guard out of the window.

The scene is pretty much the mix of high-art and pulpy genre storytelling that director Rupert Sanders made his signature in Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell (2017).

Bill Skarsgård as Eric in The Crow (2024)

Per the synopsis, “Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.”

The Crow (2024) also stars Josette Simon (Anatomy of a Scandal), Sami Bouajila as the spirit of Kronos, with Isabella Wei and Jordan Bolger also appearing in the film. Rupert Sanders is directing from a script by Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III, Bob Marley: One Love) and newcomer William Schneider.

The Crow comic was created by James O’Barr and was adapted into the 1994 cult-hit film starring Brandon Lee. The Crow (1994) ended up grossing $94 million, spawning several remakes that were quick to try to copy the original. The Crow: The City of Angels‘ stumbled with fans and critics, leading to subsequent sequels like Salvation and Wicked Prayer to get direct to video releases. A Crow TV series was made in 1998 and ran for one season before being cancelled.

The Crow (2024) has a release date of of August 23rd.