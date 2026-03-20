A somewhat recent, but forgotten Ubisoft open-world game is the “best-looking game” on Xbox Series X, according to some Xbox fans. When it comes to graphical fidelity, a few games over the past several years, in particular, stick out. These games include Alan Wake 2, Death Stranding 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Hellblade 2, and the newly released Crimson Desert. Of course, there are a couple of others with a claim to this crown, including, somehow, 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2, despite being a generation old. One game that has been absent from many of these conversations, but is starting to be recognized recently, is the aforementioned Ubisoft game.

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While it’s not the best open-world Ubisoft game — far from it — there is no denying that Massive Entertainment’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an absolutely stunning open-world game. For those who do not recognize the developer’s name, this is the studio best known for The Division series, but who also recently put out Star Wars: Outlaws. From a graphical perspective, though, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the team’s best work to date, despite Star Wars: Outlaws being newer. The game itself is a little underwhelming, considering the IP involved, especially, so most on Xbox have never experienced the title. Naturally, over time, though, more are checking out the game and learning that its visual presentation is one of the best the industry has ever seen.

The Best Looking Game on Xbox Series X

To this end, one of the top posts on the Xbox Reddit page over the last week or so is a post that poses the aforementioned possibility: that the Ubisoft game is the best-looking game available on Xbox Series X. Of course, many refuted the claim, citing some of the aforementioned titles. However, some Xbox fans agreed and echoed the sentiment.

“I would say yes. Stepping onto Pandora for the first time is a moment I’ll never forget because it feels like you are actually on an alien planet,” reads one of the comments on the post above. A second comment adds: “Currently playing this game. Absolutely stunning. Makes me want to get a better TV to really max it out.”

A third comment even further adds: “I’ve been saying this for years. For its scope and size, it’s easy, and it’s not even close. Alan Wake 2 and Hellblade 2 are beautiful but much, much smaller games, so I wouldn’t put them in the same realm.”

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is not currently available via any tier of Xbox Game Pass — it has been in the past — and it’s not on sale right now on the Microsoft Store. So those curious based on everything above will need to fork over the full $40. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.