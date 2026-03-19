Xbox Game Pass Adds One of the Great RPGs of All Time With 50 Hours of Content

Xbox Game Pass has a new game today across the Ultimate, Premium, and PC tiers that is accessible to PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users with any of these subscriptions. And this new game is an RPG, but not just any RPG, one of the great RPGs of all time, as evidenced by its 91 on Metacritic and the four awards it won at The Game Awards 2019, including awards for Best Role-Playing Game and Best Narrative.

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More specifically, and for an unspecified amount of time, Ultimate, Premium, and PC subscribers across current-gen Xbox consoles and PCs can check out ZA/UM’s RPG, Disco Elysium. Those who decide to check out the RPG now that it is on Xbox Game Pass should expect about 20-25 hours to mainline the game. On top of this, there are about an additional 10 hours of side content. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 50 hours with the RPG.

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91-Rated RPG

It’s important to note this is not the version that launched in 2019, but The Final Cut version, which was released in 2021. Most notably, this version added new content and full voice acting for every character in the game, the latter of which was not a thing in the original version.

Of course, sometimes games are critically-acclaimed but don’t resonate with consumers. This isn’t the case with Disco Elysium. While its Steam approval rating of 88% is a little lower than what you would expect, it has a near-perfect score on the Xbox Store. Overall, critics may have been slightly hotter on the game compared to consumers, but the difference is small.

Now that Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers are being spared from a $40 purchase. Meanwhile, subscribers can now also purchase the game outright with an exclusive 20% discount that will be available as long as the game remains available via the Microsoft subscription service.

If this new RPG does not tickle your fancy, the good news is it’s not the only new RPG added to Xbox Game Pass. Just last week, another all-timer of an RPG was added, with over 100 hours of content. Meanwhile, next week, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is being added.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Alternatively, you can also join the various conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.