The Devil Wears Prada Sequel in the Works With Meryl Streep

Sequels are so chic. Disney’s 20th Century Studios is reportedly developing a fashionably-late followup to 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, according to Puck. Meryl Streep, who played Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly opposite Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, is set to reprise her role as the devilish diva who is “now facing the dystopian post-aughts realities of the magazine business.”

That’s not all. Aline Brosh McKenna, the WGA Award-nominated screenwriter who penned the first movie based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, is in talks to write the decades-later sequel. Original producer Wendy Finerman is also on board for the as-yet-untitled Devil Wears Prada 2.

It’s unclear if the movie will be based on Weisberger’s 2013 sequel novel, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, which takes place a decade after Andy Sachs quit the job “a million girls would die for.” In the novel set against the backdrop of her wedding, Andy and her former nemesis and co-assistant, Emily, join forces to start their own high-end bridal magazine, titled The Plunge.

In February, a cerulean-clad Hathaway appeared alongside Streep and Blunt for a mini Prada reunion onstage at the SAG Awards. Speak of the Devil…



Although Hathaway cast doubt on a Devil Wears Prada sequel in a 2021 episode of The View, she shared a “tempting” idea about where Andy (Hathaway), Emily (Blunt), and Nigel (Stanley Tucci) might be years later.

“I don’t know if there can be [a sequel]. I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything hasgone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producinga physical thing, and it’s just very different now,” Hathaway said. “It is tempting to think aboutAndy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she’s somewhere inEurope and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’sat a restaurant. It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

“They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it,” the Oscar winner added.

The original Devil Wears Prada was produced by the since-defunct Fox 2000 Pictures and distributed by 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney in 2019 and rebranded as 20th Century Studios in 2020. A box office hit, grossing $326 million worldwide against a budget of $35 million, Prada also scored Streep a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy and a Best Actress Oscar nomination.