The Electric State: New Trailer for Star-Packed Russo Bros. Netflix Movie Debuts

The robot rebellion begins in the final trailer for The Russo Brothers‘ new Netflix movie, The Electric State. Joe and Anthony Russo, the filmmakers behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are teaming up with Netflix for The Electric State, an adaptation of the novel by Simon Stålenhag. The film has an all-star cast headlined by Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and takes place in a retro-future where robots and humans once lived together in harmony. Of course, that harmony is long gone, but a small group of robots will work together with Brown and Pratt to take the whole system down.

The new trailer for The Electric State begins with Keats (Chris Pratt) meeting with a robot being controlled by a human at night in an empty parking lot. Keats is looking to trade a handgun with the robot, but once the robot has the gun it looks to pull off a double-cross. However, Keats is ready, and one of his companion robots gets the drop on the other bot. Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) and her Cosmo bot watch it all unfold and follow Keats back to his garage, where they’re quickly discovered. Michelle is looking for her younger brother, and together with Keats they head off on an adventure to the Exclusive Zone.

Humans and robots are working together to fight against the real enemy: the corrupt system. There are some cool fight sequences in the trailer for The Electric State, including one that takes place at a fair with Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch music playing in the background, much to the chagrin of Keats. The visuals for The Electric State are also impressive, with the special effects displaying robots of all different sizes and designs, from the overly large to the small, and some even having recognizable faces like a Mr. Peanut knockoff.

It remains to be seen if The Russo Brothers can replicate their Marvel success with The Electric State. The duo is also behind the Netflix film The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas, as well as the action-packed Extraction films starring Chris Hemsworth. The Russo Brothers also developed the Citadel franchise at Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by The Russo Brothers, The Electric State stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci. Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo and Alan Tudyk join the cast in voice roles.

The Electric State premieres on Netflix March 14th.