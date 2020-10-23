The Empty Man Movie Prequel Comic Released by BOOM! Studios (Exclusive)

Ahead of the release of the film on digital platforms this week, 20th Century Studios and BOOM! Studios have released an official prequel comic to the feature film adaptation of The Empty Man, bringing back the comics creator Cullen Bunn and teeing up the events of the film itself! You can read the full short story, titled The Empty Man: Crossing the Bridge, below, even if you haven't seen the film it's based on! Bunn wrote the new short which features art by Vanesa R. Del Rey & Jesús Hervás, colors by Mattia Ianoco, and letters by Ed Dukeshire. The Empty Man will be available to rent and own on digital streaming platforms tomorrow, Tuesday, January 12th.

In addition to the film's release this week, an all-new softcover collection of the series will be released in comic stores, bookstores, and online this month. The Empty Man Movie Edition softcover collection comes from the superstar team of writer Cullen Bunn (Magneto, Bone Parish), artist Vanesa R. Del Rey (Redlands, Hit), colorist Michael Garland, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. As the inspiration for the motion picture, The Empty Man Movie Edition will feature the haunting film poster as its new cover.

“20th Century Studios’ adaptation of The Empty Man has allowed new audiences to discover this horrifying story and we are thrilled that it’ll be available for consumers to watch at home come January,” said Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios. “By releasing The Empty Man Movie Edition softcover collection, we hope new fans will discover comics and enjoy all three volumes of the hit series.”

To further mark the release of the film, BOOM! Studios has made the entire debut issue of The Empty Man Movie Edition available to read for free on its website which you can find by clicking here.

Directed by David Prior, this supernatural horror film centers on shocking events originating in a small Midwestern town. After the mysterious disappearance of a group of teenagers, James Lasombra (James Badge Dale), a troubled retired cop, is thrust into action to investigate. Following leads that may tie a secretive occult-minded group to a terrifying local legend, he soon realizes that his life — and the lives of those close to him — are in terrible danger. The screen story and screenplay is by David Prior.

Read the full The Empty Man: Crossing the Bridge below!