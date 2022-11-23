The Equalizer 3 Adds New Cast Members

Production continues on Sony Pictures' The Equalizer 3 with Denzel Washington once again reprising the role of Robert McCall. Marking the first time ever that the Oscar-winning actor has played the same character three times on the big screen, Washington will be joined by Dakota Fanning and Gaia Scodellaro with Deadline bringing word of the rest of the cast that will appear in the film. According to the trade, Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch), Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari), Sonia Ammar (Scream), Daniele Perrone (Baaria), Andrea Scarduzio (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) and Andrea Dodero (Blocco 181) are all set to appear.

Filming on The Equalizer 3 has been set up in Italy, with the setting for the film's plot largely taking place in coastal towns in the European country. Director Antoine Fuqua previously teased to /Film that the new movie would "Hopefully, reveal a little more about Robert. I think that's the key, to learn more about Robert McCall;" while also teasing that the small villages and seaside towns of Italy will be central to the film along with some scenes being shot in Sicily and Naples.

Sony Pictures previously scheduled a September 1, 2023 release date for The Equalizer 3, meaning the new film will arrive five years after The Equalizer 2. As of this writing there are currently no other movies set to arrive in theaters on that same date, though that could always change. Currently The Equalizer 3 is set to arrive just a couple of weeks after Blue Beetle and ahead of a few other sequels in September of 2023 including the new Conjuring Universe movie, The Nun 2, and Kenneth Branagh's third Hercule Poirot film, A Haunting in Venice.

Will Queen Latifah appear in The Equalizer movies?

Despite sharing the same name and being based on the 1985 TV series, it seems incredibly unlikely that the current CBS revival of The Equalizer that stars Latifah will cross over with the feature films that star Washington. In large part this is because the two versions of the franchise are set up at different, competing, studios. CBS is the home for the TV series while Sony Pictures produce the movies.

"I am absolutely excited and love the fact that Denzel made this a relevant product again because I did watch the original series as a kid," Latifah said last year during the Television Critics' Association. "What Denzel did with the feature films has been incredible. If anything, he set a bar in a way but also gave us a lot of room to go a completely different direction."