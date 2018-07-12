‘The Grinch’: New Trailer Released

The Grinch is ready to become Who-ville’s most curmudgeonly Santa, and you can see his handiwork first hand in a brand new trailer.

The Grinch, who is voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, teams up with his dog Max to steal Christmas right from under the Who-villians’ feet, though that doesn’t mean that Max is always happy working for the guy. As you can see, Grinch is a bit…shall we say prickly, so no one feels bad for him when he gets decked by an inflatable Snowman. In fact, Max probably enjoyed that…just a little.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, that’s not the only part of Grinch’s plan that doesn’t go as planned, and you can check that out first hand in the new trailer above.

The Grinch is directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier and you can find the official synopsis below.

“Academy Award® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Who-ville when he runs out of food.

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh.

Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who—a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer—plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all?”

The Grinch hits theaters on November 9.