The Huge LEGO Ideas Home Alone House Set Is Back In Stock

The 1990 film Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin has become a Christmas tradition for many, one that can now be enhanced with the 21330 LEGO Ideas Home Alone House LEGO set. Indeed, this holiday you can pair your Home Alone rewatch with a highly-detailed LEGO re-enactment. It’s the largest LEGO Ideas set ever with 3995 pieces, and LEGO has packed it with countless nods to classic moments from the film. At the time of writing, LEGO was taking backorders on the set here at the LEGO Shop for $249.99 with a ship date set for January 6th.

The Home Alone House LEGO set is based on a design submitted to the LEGO Ideas platform by 28-year-old Alex Storozhuk. It features a full, 4-sided exterior that can be opened up to reveal a detailed interior. The roof and floor can also be removed for even more access to all of the Easter eggs and booby traps from the film:

“Every room is packed with details from the movie, such as the after-shave lotion from “The Scream” bathroom scene, Buzz’s pet tarantula, the robbers’ van, the paint cans used to knock them down, and the treehouse with zipline. Other features include the fireplace, Christmas tree, a toy train, grandfather clock, dining table and record player.” It also includes 5 LEGO minifigures: Kevin McCallister, Kate McCallister, Harry, Marv and ‘Old Man’ Marley.

Note that the supermassive LEGO Titanic set and LEGO Batman Batmobile Tumbler set also launched alongside the Home Alone house. Additional images of the Home Alone set can be found in the gallery below.

Don’t forget that a Home Alone Reboot called Home Sweet Home Alone recently debuted on Disney+. You can check out all of the news about the reboot here. The synopsis reads:

“Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

