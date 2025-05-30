The Karate Kid Ultimate 4K Blu-ray 6-Film Box Set Includes Collectibles

With Karate Kid Legends debuting in theaters today, a Collector’s Edition box set that will include all six films in the series on 4K Blu-ray / Digital has debuted as an Amazon exclusive. Now, you may be wondering what you’ll do with at least one of the films in this collection as watching it isn’t really an option worth pursuing. Fortunately, there are some collectibles in this set to sweeten the deal.

While we don’t have the full details at this point, it’s clear that the Karate Kid set will include some awesome packaging that includes a diorama of Daniel LaRusso’s famous crane kick moment in the All Valley Karate Tournament. It will also come with a Miyagi-Do bandanna, patches for both Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai, and character cards. Details on special features will come at a later date. You can reserve a copy here on Amazon now, and don’t let the $219.99 price tag deter you too much. Odds are it will see a discount ahead of the as-yet unknown release date, and pre-order customers will automatically get it. You won’t be charged until it ships. The set contains the following films:

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid II (1986)

The Karate Kid III (1989)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Karate Kid Legends

Based on the 1984 original film from Rocky director John G. Avildsen and franchise writer-creator Robert Mark Kamen, the sixth Karate Kid movie is directed by Jonathan Entwistle (Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World) and written by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit). The first Karate Kid movie to be rated PG-13 rather than PG, Legends also marks Macchio’s return to the big screen after reprising his role opposite William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence across six seasons of Cobra Kai.

Karate Kid: Legends stars Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen. The movie is now playing in theaters.