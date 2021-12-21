The King’s Man Star Harris Dickinson Recounts Epic Fight Scene With Ralph Fiennes and Rhys Ifans

Audiences will learn the origin of the Kingsmen when . Harris Dickinson plays Conrad Oxford in the film, though he wasn’t intimately familiar with the Kingsman franchise before signing onto the prequel. “I was a fan of [director Matthew Vaughn’s] work,” Dickinson tells ComicBook.com during the film’s virtual press junket. “I hadn’t really seen the Kingsman movies but I remember watching them after and thinking that they were really entertaining and bold, you know? I sort of threw myself into this with that and was excited by it.”

The film’s primary antagonist is Rasputin, played by . Without giving too much away, the film features one major fight scene Rasputin goes up against most of the rest of the cast all at once. Dickinson admits he was a bit in awe of the talent at work that day.

“It was special man, I won’t lie,” Dickinson says. “Watching Rhys in particular, because he’s someone that’s so kind and funny as a person and then you see him come on set as Rasputin and it’s really a real transformation. It was just great. I enjoyed being a part of it. I was able to sit back and watch these legends turn in these performances. It was a privilege.”

Of course, the Kingsmen aren’t the only heroic British spies in Hollywood. The hunt is on for the next James Bond, but Dickinson remains coy about whether it’s a role he’s hoping to land.

“Listen, recently I watched that first press conference when Daniel Craig got Bond — I don’t know when that was, I don’t know, whenever the first Bond was made — but it was like people were asking him all these questions about the pressure of Bond and the pressure of that series and the pressure of the role, and he was like ‘I just want to find those interesting things within the character and work with that and try to take it somewhere new and I think he managed to do that. That’s always the goal really,” he says.

In The King’s Man, as a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency.

Matthew Vaughn directs The King’s Man, a prequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, both based on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons’ comic book series The Secret Service. The King’s Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

Are you excited about The King’s Man? Let us know in the comments. The King’s Man opens in theaters on December 22nd.