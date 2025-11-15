The KPop Demon Hunters Studio Just Found Its Next Huge Franchise

KPop Demon Hunters has become one of the year’s biggest success stories, and fans were delighted to hear that the film will be getting a sequel as well. It was a major win for Netflix and Sony, and while the film is getting a sequel, Sony is also looking ahead to its next big franchise. Now it has potentially found that franchise with its latest project, and if it’s anything like the IP it’s inspired by, it could be another major hit in the making.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony Pictures has acquired the screen rights to its next (hopefully) huge franchise, and that is the Chinese brand and collectible phenomenon known as Labubus (via Variety). The adorable collectibles have been popular for a while now, but they hit a whole new tier of popularity this year, and Sony Pictures is hoping that the popularity will translate to the big screen and create a successful franchise.

At the moment, there aren’t any concrete details on the project’s director, producers, or casting, and it’s not known when the film is aiming to actually hit the big screen. It’s also not clear if the film is going to be live-action, animated, or a combination of the two.

Naturally, the designs of the Labubus in general lend themselves to something like animation, and Sony has a host of amazing animated projects in its catalog, with KPop Demon Hunters obviously included in that lineup. We could also see a Detective Pikachu situation where it’s a blend of CGI creators and real people, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

If you’re not familiar with Labubu, the adorable little creatures first started out as characters by artist Kasing Lung. Lunc created a series of books titled The Monsters back in 2015, and that introduced a tribe of characters called Labubus.

Some of those characters were present in a toy series released shortly after the books were released, but then in 2019, Lung partnered with Pop Mart on a Monsters series line, and it received a big response from collectors and fans. The line started to become popular with musicians as well, including Lisa of Blackpink, Dua Lipa, and more, and the blind box nature of the line made it increasingly popular with collectors trying to get their favorite designs.

We’ll have to wait and see if it can achieve big-screen success as well, but if it is half as popular as the toys it’s based on, Sony could have another major franchise in the making.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!