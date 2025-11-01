19 Toys, Collectibles, and Games Perfect for Halloween and Beyond

Everyone loves to break out their favorite spooky movies and stock up on candy over Halloween, but it’s also the perfect excuse to add some amazing collectibles to your collection and displays. That’s why we decided to spotlight over 19 toys, collectibles, and games perfect for a Halloween-themed weekend of fun, but these are also a great place to start for your yearly Christmas list, upcoming Birthdays, and beyond. We’re covering everything from IT, Chucky, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Dungeons & Dragons, Monster High, and Ninjombies, so let’s get started with toys and action figures!

Toys and Action Figures

19. Tiny Nightmares Collectible Figures: Some of your favorite horror icons have been shrunk down and given an adorable makeover with the Tiny Nightmares collectible figures, and the roster is pretty impressive. Not only do you have mainstays like Michael Myers and the Bride of Frankenstein, but you also have more creations like Pennywise, The Nun, and M3GAN, with each one retailing for $10.99. You can order the figures right here, and the official description is below.

“The fearsome lineup includes horror-movie icons Michael Myers (Halloween 2), M3GAN (M3GAN), Pennywise (IT), Gill-Man (Creature from the Black Lagoon 1954), Chucky with knife (Child’s Play 2), the Bride (Bride of Frankenstein), Tiffany (Bride of Chucky), and the Valak/Nun (The Conjuring 2). Discover all 8—each sold separately. Ideal for horror film displays, eerie Halloween décor, and scream-worthy Christmas stocking stuffers, these mini-monsters deliver big scares in small doses. Tiny Nightmares horror film collectible figures make frightfully fun gifts for fans of scary movies, horror film memorabilia, and things that go bump in the night. For ages 17 years and up.”

18. Ninjombie Action Figures: Welcome to the world of Ninjombies, which is a new action figure line from MGA Entertainment that brings the most out of any battle sequence thanks to its slimey twist. Each figure comes with weapons and a host of mix-and-match parts, but then there’s the slime of it all, as when their heads or arms are pulled off, they deliver a colorful, slimey spray across the battlefield. There are four different figures, and each one retails for $18.00. You can check out all four right here, and the official description is below.

“NINJOMBIE! Powerful Ninjas who have respawned into a mysterious world as undead Zombies with only one thing on their mind: epic, slime spraying battle! Powered by their supernatural Prime Slime, these Ninjombie punch, slash and hack each other apart – and back together again – with explosive slime action! Combine Sword Lord with other characters like Haz Mat, Scorch strike, Grave-Spin, and Jonin Knight for the ultimate Ninjombie brawl.”

17. Miniverse Make It Mini Halloween: MGA’s popular Miniverse line brings the Halloween fun with its latest set, with each surprise ball filled with Halloween-themed ingredients and accessories that let you create Halloween snacks, spooky drinks, and more. You also have a chance to find the ultra-rare Beetlejuice Shrimp Cocktail from the film, and you can pick these up for around $20 right here. You can find the official description below.

“Get ready to be spooked by all-new DIY Make It Mini Halloween minis! From crafting to collecting, these creepy-cute minis are filled with wicked surprises that are sure to cast a spell on you. Each surprise ball is filled with realistic Halloween-themed ‘ingredients’ and accessories to make mini replicas of favorite Halloween snacks and items! Whether it’s Jack-O-Lanterns or Monster Drinks, the fun is in the mystery — unbox to see which mini you got! There are 4 to collect in this series!”

16. Scooby-Doo Action Figures: Jada Toys has been crushing it lately with several new lines of action figures, but one of their best is the ever-endearing Scooby-Doo line. The first three figures are now on shelves, including Shaggy, Creeper, and Mummy, and more figures of show favorites are on the way. Each one retails for around $35, and you can order them right here. The official description can be found below.

“Like, zoinks! Get ready to bring the mystery-solving, sandwich-loving icon to your collection with the Scooby-Doo Shaggy 1:12 scale action figure by Jada Toys! This highly detailed collectible captures the laid-back yet lovable Norville ‘Shaggy’ Rogers, the ever-hungry best friend of Scooby-Doo and a key member of Mystery Inc. Whether he’s running from ghosts, solving mysteries (mostly by accident), or chowing down on a massive sandwich, Shaggy is always ready for adventure—if he’s not too scared!”

15. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universal Monsters Bride of Frankenstein: The Universal Monsters and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover has been fantastic, but while the four Turtles have gotten their chance to shine, April O’Neil has not, at least until now. NECA has brought April to the party and crossed her over with the Bride of Frankenstein, and the figure lives up to the line’s already high bar. The April as the Bride of Frankenstein figure retails for $34.99, and you can order it right here. The official description can be found below.

“Ripped from the headlines! NECA is releasing a Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure starring intrepid reporter April O’Neil! This continuing line pays tribute to the world’s most famous turtles and Universal’s icons of horror. April as The Bride reimagines Judith Hoag’s April O’Neil as the Bride of Frankenstein in a terrifying mashup! Electrifying exposés! Shocking news stories! It’s journalism that really goes for the jugular. WTRL’s only reanimated reporter digs up the dirt with a full complement of accessories, and never misses a DEADline… This 7” scale figure includes microphone, handbag, spider, lightning bolt sai, interchangeable heads and swappable hands. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring an all-new, breath-taking illustration by Daniel Horne.”

Dolls and Accessories

14. Micro Teenies Monster High: Monster High continues to be a fan favorite franchise, and now some of your favorites have been made into tiny plushies that any fan will love. Basic Fun’s line includes Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Clawdeen, and each one retails for $3.97. You can order it right here, and the official description can be found below.

“Celebrate Mattel’s incredible 80th anniversary with fun Micro Teenies plush assortments stylized in their iconic brands that consumers know and love. The spooky charm of the Monster High Micro Teenies make them perfect gifts for Halloween! Ages 4+, SRP $3.97 at Walmart”

13. Yummiland x Halloween: Yummiland is back with a special Halloween collection, which not only features two different Yummi characters but also pairs them up with Halloween-themed Lip Gloss and a special keychain as well. While they are Halloween-themed, the designs are so good that they will inspire play all year round, and each one retails for $13. You can order them here, and you can check out the official description below.

“Welcome to Yummiland, where the sweetest Yummi characters team up to protect their incredible, edible city! Play along by mixing and creating your very own special lip gloss with each Yummiland doll, complete with lip gloss base and scent. Every doll comes with a removable keychain to take your Yummiland Doll and Lip Gloss on-the-go! Celebrate spooky season with the limited-edition Yummiland Halloween collection! Cassie Treats and Blair Treats bring Halloween spirit to life with delightful designs and candy-scented DIY lip glosses.”

12. Rainbow High Shadow High Dolls: The delightful cast of Shadow High is back with four new dolls, pairing the signature black, white, and grey color scheme with detailed features, a matching handbag, and articulation. Each one retails for $16.99, and you can order them right here, with the official description found below.

“Shadow High Returns to the Spotlight! Step into a world of striking fashion and confident characters. —Shadow High is back and more stylish than ever. These fearless friends are full of surprises, always confident, and always let their true colors shine. Each doll in our signature greyscale collection features a unique design and palette that completes the rainbow in black, white, and every shade in between. Meet Heather Greyson, striking in classic black and white. Shanelle Onyx stuns in sleek all-black—from her luxurious hair to her fashionable outfits and purse.”

11. Monster High Skullector M3GAN Doll: While we’ve already taken a trip to Monster High earlier in this list, Mattel Creations has one of the coolest crossovers we’ve seen yet with the Monster High Skullector M3GAN Doll. M3GAN is recreated in full Monster High style to fit in with the rest of the collection, but also comes with a detachable outer face to reveal the android face below. M3GAN retails for $65, and you can order it right here. You can find the official description below.

“M3GAN is no ordinary doll. She is at the apex of artificial intelligence … or, in her case, artificial malevolence. Attempts to alter her code were in vain. Though she may look sweet and toy-like, she will go to any lengths necessary to maximize her objective function. She possesses myriad emergent capabilities that The Company has yet to discover, as well as a mocking attitude that suggests she’s become self-aware. Do not activate M3GAN under any circumstances.”

Collectibles and Accessories

10. Funko Pop! 30th Anniversary Casper: It’s Casper’s 30th Anniversary, so it’s fitting that Funko is celebrating the big occasion with new Funko Pops!. The new set includes Casper, Kat Harvey, and a 3-pack that includes Stretch, Fatso, and Stinkie, and you can order these right here. You can find the official description below.

“Summon frightful fun to your collection with POP! Casper as he holds the Lazarus potion! Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Casper by inviting this friendly ghost to haunt your POP! Movies collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.2 in (10.7 cm) tall.”

9. Funko Pop! The Nightmare Before Christmas Couture: It doesn’t get much more Halloween than The Nightmare Before Christmas, and now Funko has released two of our favorite additions to the franchise with special Couture Pops for Jack Skellington and Sally. Each of these retails for $14.99, and you can order here and here. You can find the official description below.

“What’s this? POP! Jack Skellington has traveled all the way from Halloween Town to join your Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas set! In a fashionable ensemble from Enesco’s Disney Couture de Force collection, POP! Jack Skellington is ready to be reunited with Sally in your Disney lineup! Vinyl figure is approximately 4 in (10.2 cm) tall.”

8: Youtooz Chucky: If you have a horror icon collection, you can’t not include the Child’s Play star himself, Chucky, and Youtooz has two options for you to choose from. There’s the standard Vinyl Figure version that stands at 4.1 inches for $29.99, but for the same price, you can also pick up the Chucky Plush that stands at 9 inches, and you can find both right here. You can find the official description below.

“You know what’s definitely not child’s play? Chucky’s Youtooz debut! Standing at 4.1 inches tall and DEFINITELY not holding a pair of huge sharp scissors behind his back as he kicks out a foot playfully, an evil smirk crosses his freckled face which is framed by shaggy orange hair that parts in the middle. Dressed in dark blue overalls which are covered in small baseball prints, his sleeves and pant cuffs are colorfully striped as he wears orange and white sneakers. The exterior of his packaging is a bright yellow with red trim and sees a stack of colorful cards in the center.”

7: Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Mini Backpack and Wallet: If you’re looking to add a little Halloween magic to your everyday routine, you can’t go wrong with Loungefly’s Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters collection. The wallet features all three witchy favorites and will look fantastic no matter what season you decide to bring it along, and the same is true of the Graveyard Mini Backpack. The wallet retails for $42.00, while the Mini Backpack retails for $90.00, and both can be found here. You can find the official description below for the backpack below.

“This mini backpack features the Sanderson sisters from Disney’s Hocus Pocus. They dance together under a starry sky in a graveyard. Binx pops up from behind a headstone! On the side pockets, you’ll find gold foil details of each of their brooms. Get into the spirit of the season and show off your love for all things Hocus Pocus.”

Games

6. Poppy Playtime Factory Frenzy: The hit Poppy Playtime franchise has now jumped to the tabletop for a one-of-a-kind experience, and Huggy Wuggy is fully along for the ride. Players will attempt to grab toys and make their escape before Huggy Wuggy can catch them, and that is dictated from turn to turn thanks to a Huggy Wuggy mover and spinner, revealing which player he’s going to chase next. You can order the game right here, and you can find the official description below.

“All the fun and surprise of Poppy Playtime has jumped out of the screen and onto a board game in the Poppy Playtime Factory Frenzy Game! Deep within the abandoned Playtime Co. factory, the toys have come to life. You’ll have to use your wits as you grab toys and try to escape before Huggy Wuggy captures you! In this easy-to-learn “Chinese Checkers” format board game, the exclusive Huggy Wuggy attacking spinner/mover spins to point at his next victim and chases players around the board. It brings the ‘jump-scares’ as players hurry to escape! The Factory Frenzy Game has 2 modes of play – Normal Mode and Lights Off Mode for increased intensity! For 2-6 players aged 9+.”

5. Quacks: Deluxe Edition: The hit game formerly known as Quacks of Quedlinburg got a welcome overhaul and a delightful new art style in the new deluxe edition of the game, which is now simply called Quacks. While the look is different (and in my opinion, a major upgrade), the classic gameplay is very much still intact, and the game retails for $59.99. You can purchase the game here, and you can check out the official description below.

“A ridiculous game of brewing potions, pushing your luck, and exploding. Draw ingredients out of your bag and put them onto your cauldron. As you spiral outward, your concoction will bring you more and more rewards. But your ingredients have a mind of their own-they all have wild effects that make each game completely different. And if you push your luck too far, your cauldron explodes!”

4. Arkham Horror The Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook: Fans have the chance to step into the Arkham Horror universe in a brand new way thanks to Asmodee’s new role-playing game, which lets you create a character and face off against the world’s eldritch horrors in a 1920s setting. If you want to experience Arkham like never before, you can’t go wrong with the core rulebook, which retails for $52.99. The book is available here, and you can check out the official description below.

“It is the height of the Roaring 20s, and the world has gone mad. Dive into the glamour, danger, and mystery of Arkham Horror in this brand-new roleplaying game! With intuitive, exciting mechanics enabling tough choices and immersive storytelling, all you need is this book and a handful of six-sided dice to start telling stories with your friends! Become one of the few investigators brave and resolute enough to step into the shadows behind our normal world and face the crawling horrors beyond. If you fail, your sanity will be shattered and your body consumed by eldritch forces. But if you succeed, you just might save the world from total destruction!”

3. Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons: The Horrified franchise has taken on classic monsters and monsters of Greek mythology, but now the creatures of Dungeons & Dragons are at the gates, and it’s your job to take them down and push them back in Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons. The game tasks you and 3 other players in defending Waterdeep from some of the franchise’s most iconic monsters, and with some mechanical twists thrown in as well. The game retails for $29.99, and you can check it out here, with the official description below.

“Finally, the iconic monsters of Dungeons & Dragons meet the award-winning Horrified board game. Cooperate with your friends to complete unique challenges inspired by 4 iconic D&D monsters, all while dodging attacks and saving other adventurers! Compatible with Horrified: Greek Monsters and World of Monsters.”

2. Betrayal at The Neibolt House: The Evil of Pennywise Expansion: Avalon Hill’s Betrayal at The Neibolt House is already a tabletop staple, but adding Pennywise to the mix raises the tension to 11. You can do just that with The Neibolt House: The Evil of Pennywise expansion, which is inspired by IT Chapter Two and features storylines and characters based on the film with the already addictive mechanics of Avalon Hill’s hit game. The game retails for $24.99 and can be bought here, and the official description can be found below.

“You’re with a group of friends who survived It’s last feeding frenzy in the town of Derry when you were kids. Now, It has stirred again after 27 years, and you’ve been drawn back to the Neibolt House to confront the savage shapeshifter. As you explore the house and experience nightmarish events, will you turn on your friends? Or will you band together to beat it once and for all? Inspired by the It Chapter Two movie based on Stephen King’s novel, Betrayal at the Neibolt House: The Evil of Pennywise pack is a horror game of 5 terrifying haunts. Gather for a night of monsters, murder, and miniatures in this immersive cooperative board game for 3-6 players, ages 17+! (Betrayal at House on the Hill expansions require Betrayal at HOTH 3rd Ed. to play, sold separately). Betrayal at House on the Hill, Avalon Hill, and Hasbro and all related trademarks and logos and trademarks of Hasbro, Inc. IT and all related characters and elements Copyright and Trademark Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s24)”

1. HeroQuest: Joe Manganiello’s The Crypt of Perpetual Darkness Quest Pack: Getting a new HeroQuest expansion would already be worth celebrating, but getting one designed by the one and only Joe Manganiello is even better, and that’s exactly what Avalon Hill did with The Crypt of Perpetual Darkness. The quest pack features a new story that tasks you and your party with exploring a long-lost crypt, and it features 10 new quests created by Manganiello. The pack retails for $34.00, and you can find it right here. You can find the official description below.

“The adventure continues with the premium HeroQuest Joe Manganiello’s The Crypt of Perpetual Darkness Quest Pack! Zargon’s minions are at your doorstep, threatening the place you call home. Armed only with your effects and an ancient map of elvish origin, you must journey deep underground in search of a long-lost crypt rumored to contain a powerful artifact. Keep this treasure from Zargon—you’re the only hope of your people! This edition includes 10 epic quests designed by Joe Manganiello, 1 black dragon miniature, 8 black dice, 1 pad of character sheets, 20 foil-embellished game cards, and 2 cardboard tile sheets. With this thrilling strategy game, enjoy limitless replayability and create your own quests and stories. Gather friends together for an exciting night of tabletop gameplay in a battle of good and evil.”

