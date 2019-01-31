‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The first reviews for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part are in, and it looks like things are relatively awesome.

At the time of this writing, the upcoming animated sequel officially has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92%, with 22 positive reviews out of a total of 24. The Critic Consensus – a short phrase that sums up the reviews – says that the film “isn’t quite as much fun as its predecessor”, but has “heart and humor to spare.”

While the score is down three percent from the ranking of the first LEGO Movie, it still indicates a pretty positive response for the film, placing it safely in the “Fresh” category. And given the five-year gap between the two films being released, it’s safe to say that there’s a lot riding on it.

“The first movie is a very difficult movie to create a sequel to,” Pratt explained in an interview in 2017. “Because, as all the best movies do, it paints itself into a corner. Especially by tearing down the fourth wall in the final act. That’s a major jump, so they’ve got some really awesome ideas on how to deal with that and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

“Everyone says this, but for lack of a better phrase, there’s a LEGO cinematic universe that we’re building that has a sci-fi premise, as far as the world that the movies are taking place in for the majority of the running time, and the other world that’s out there.” The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay said back in 2017. “I think over the course of the movies, we’re building out the relationship between those. There’s no mandate necessarily to do that, but we are very actively working to find all of the rules and develop that relationship between the real world and the LEGO world.”

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part will debut on February 8th.