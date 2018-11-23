Internet Reacts to First ‘The Lion King’ Teaser

Disney’s The Lion King is one of the most beloved animated classics of all time, which has set expectations for the upcoming live-action adaptation incredibly high. With the first teaser having made its debut online, fans are thrilled with these early glimpses of the adventure, largely due to how closely director Jon Favreau has captured iconic scenes from the animated film.

From Disney Live Action, the all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Compared to other teasers Disney has released, such as for the upcoming Aladdin, this teaser offered plenty of impressive shots of what fans can expect. However, this teaser was devoid of any of the new cast members coming to the series delivering lines, other than hearing memorable quotes delivered by James Earl Jones, who reprises his role as Mufasa.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the first The Lion King teaser!

Almost Crying

almost cried during the new Lion King trailer — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) November 22, 2018

Feeling Things

Whew Lion King trailer got me in my feelings gotta be real with you pic.twitter.com/BRhmpVSxcs — TaReef KnockOut ?? (@TaReefKnockOut) November 22, 2018

Not Prepared

I WAS NOT PREPARED TO SEE THE NEW LION KING TRAILER IN THE MIDDLE OF FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/vCc78qYFVU — Elijah (@ElijahStevens58) November 22, 2018

Chills

WHEW I GOT CHILLS, IM READY TO GET MY LION KING TICKETS! pic.twitter.com/nInGRi5LDZ — brandon (@imnotsharpie) November 22, 2018

Take My Money

OMG OMG OMG LION KING! Take my money! pic.twitter.com/DRyrzFEy5X — _ (@MissFit_) November 22, 2018

Uh…Yes

Am I excited for The Lion King live action movie after seeing that trailer? pic.twitter.com/6vFbU79YkK — cory (@coryiams) November 22, 2018

Circle of Life

Me: Ugh! So, Disney is gonna make a CGI remake of the animated Lion King. That’s so dumb.



*sees the teaser trailer*



Also Me: NANTS INGONYAMA BAGITHI BABA…IT’S THE CIRCLE OF LIFEEEEEEEE…#TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/tyVlytyhLv — ??????? (???????? ?????) (@atomicwick) November 22, 2018

Dying

I. AM. DYING. THE #LIONKING TRAILER HAS ME IN TEARS ?? — Obi-John Kenobi (@john_o96) November 22, 2018

Potential Boycott

Just saw a trailer for the live action Lion King and all I gotta say is if it ain’t as good as the cartoon I’m boycotting Disney…..straight up ??‍♂️ — Cappuccino Jones (@uglyboynation) November 22, 2018

Planet Earth