Internet Reacts to First ‘The Lion King’ Teaser

Disney’s The Lion King is one of the most beloved animated classics of all time, which has set expectations for the upcoming live-action adaptation incredibly high. With the first teaser having made its debut online, fans are thrilled with these early glimpses of the adventure, largely due to how closely director Jon Favreau has captured iconic scenes from the animated film.
From Disney Live Action, the all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Compared to other teasers Disney has released, such as for the upcoming Aladdin, this teaser offered plenty of impressive shots of what fans can expect. However, this teaser was devoid of any of the new cast members coming to the series delivering lines, other than hearing memorable quotes delivered by James Earl Jones, who reprises his role as Mufasa.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the first The Lion King teaser!
Almost Crying
almost cried during the new Lion King trailer— hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) November 22, 2018
Feeling Things
Whew Lion King trailer got me in my feelings gotta be real with you pic.twitter.com/BRhmpVSxcs— TaReef KnockOut ?? (@TaReefKnockOut) November 22, 2018
Not Prepared
I WAS NOT PREPARED TO SEE THE NEW LION KING TRAILER IN THE MIDDLE OF FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/vCc78qYFVU— Elijah (@ElijahStevens58) November 22, 2018
Chills
WHEW I GOT CHILLS, IM READY TO GET MY LION KING TICKETS! pic.twitter.com/nInGRi5LDZ— brandon (@imnotsharpie) November 22, 2018
Take My Money
OMG OMG OMG LION KING! Take my money! pic.twitter.com/DRyrzFEy5X— _ (@MissFit_) November 22, 2018
Uh…Yes
Am I excited for The Lion King live action movie after seeing that trailer? pic.twitter.com/6vFbU79YkK— cory (@coryiams) November 22, 2018
Circle of Life
Me: Ugh! So, Disney is gonna make a CGI remake of the animated Lion King. That’s so dumb.— ??????? (???????? ?????) (@atomicwick) November 22, 2018
*sees the teaser trailer*
Also Me: NANTS INGONYAMA BAGITHI BABA…IT’S THE CIRCLE OF LIFEEEEEEEE…#TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/tyVlytyhLv
Dying
I. AM. DYING. THE #LIONKING TRAILER HAS ME IN TEARS ??— Obi-John Kenobi (@john_o96) November 22, 2018
Potential Boycott
Just saw a trailer for the live action Lion King and all I gotta say is if it ain’t as good as the cartoon I’m boycotting Disney…..straight up ??♂️— Cappuccino Jones (@uglyboynation) November 22, 2018
Planet Earth
If you think that #TheLionKing teaser is incredible, wait until you see Planet Earth, Planet Earth II, or literally any other documentary about Africa— VVO)))LFMAN (@TheWolfman) November 22, 2018