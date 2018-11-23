Movies

Internet Reacts to First ‘The Lion King’ Teaser

Disney’s The Lion King is one of the most beloved animated classics of all time, which has set […]

By

Disney’s The Lion King is one of the most beloved animated classics of all time, which has set expectations for the upcoming live-action adaptation incredibly high. With the first teaser having made its debut online, fans are thrilled with these early glimpses of the adventure, largely due to how closely director Jon Favreau has captured iconic scenes from the animated film.

From Disney Live Action, the all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Compared to other teasers Disney has released, such as for the upcoming Aladdin, this teaser offered plenty of impressive shots of what fans can expect. However, this teaser was devoid of any of the new cast members coming to the series delivering lines, other than hearing memorable quotes delivered by James Earl Jones, who reprises his role as Mufasa.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the first The Lion King teaser!

Almost Crying

Feeling Things

Not Prepared

Chills

Take My Money

Uh…Yes

Circle of Life

Dying

Potential Boycott

Planet Earth

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts