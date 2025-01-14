The Lord of the Rings Director Peter Jackson Picks His Favorite Movie in the Trilogy

Peter Jackson’s groundbreaking The Lord of the Rings trilogy stands as one of cinema’s greatest achievements, forever changing how audiences and critics view fantasy filmmaking. Each installment builds upon its predecessor, crafting an epic tale that transformed Hollywood’s approach to adaptation and special effects. During a recent interview with Letterboxd, the Academy Award-winning director opened up about which entry in his landmark trilogy he holds in the highest regard, a revelation that offers a fascinating insight into how Jackson views his own work.

In the interview, Jackson admitted he hasn’t revisited the trilogy since its release, explaining, “I can’t watch my own films. I just, I mean, one day… I sort of enjoy it more as more time goes by, so one day I’ll watch them again.” When asked to name his favorite installment, the director chose The Two Towers, though he quickly added, “But if I see them again I might have a totally different one.” This marks one of the rare occasions Jackson has discussed his personal preferences regarding the trilogy, which took nearly a decade of his life to bring to the screen, from initial pitching in 1995 through the release of the final film in 2003.

Given each film’s unique achievements, the director’s carefully measured response is no surprise. The Fellowship of the Ring introduced audiences to Middle-earth with groundbreaking visual effects and intimate character work, earning $871.5 million worldwide and four Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography and Best Original Score. The Two Towers expanded the scope with the battle of Helm’s Deep and the introduction of Gollum, the first convincing performance-captured character in film history, bringing in $926 million and winning two Oscars for Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects. The Return of the King then made history by crossing the billion-dollar mark with $1.15 billion, becoming only the second film ever to achieve this milestone at the time, following James Cameron’s Titanic.

A Trilogy That Changed Hollywood Forever

The impact of Jackson’s adaptation extends far beyond box office numbers. The trilogy collectively earned 30 Academy Award nominations, winning an astounding 17 Oscars. The crown jewel of this achievement came when The Return of the King made Oscar history by winning all 11 Academy Awards it was nominated for, including Best Picture and Best Director. This clean sweep tied The Return of the King for the record of most wins by a single film, an honor it shares with 1959’s Ben-Hur and Titanic.

Behind the cameras, Jackson’s decision to film all three movies simultaneously over 438 consecutive days in New Zealand revolutionized blockbuster filmmaking. Plus, the trilogy’s innovative blend of practical effects, miniatures, and CGI created a new template for epic filmmaking. This groundbreaking approach to franchise filming influenced subsequent series like Harry Potter and The Hobbit, while the trilogy’s success paved the way for other epic fantasy adaptations such as Game of Thrones.

The production’s unprecedented scale required New Line Cinema to commit approximately $285 million upfront, a massive gamble for the studio at the time. Its achievements sparked a revolution in how Hollywood adapts beloved literary properties, proving that with proper respect for source material and innovative filmmaking techniques, fantasy novels could be transformed into critically and commercially successful films that satisfy both hardcore fans and general audiences.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is currently available for streaming on MAX.