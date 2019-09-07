The Matrix 4 Filming Date Possibly Revealed

Get ready to jack in, because it looks like Warner Bros. Pictures is ready to move forward on their plans for a fourth film in The Matrix series, forgoing a reboot in favor of yet another installment by director Lana Wachowski. And with actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss seemingly set to return to their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively, the revival of The Matrix looks like it has all of the pieces in place to be successful. And now it seems like the film will be gearing up to start filming sooner than we thought.

According to a new listing from Production Weekly, filming on The Matrix 4 is set to begin in February of 2019 in Chicago under the working title of Project Ice Cream. So far the only actors listed as cast members include Moss and Reeves, though it seems unlikely that the film could take place without some sort of involvement from Laurence Fishburne.

When the film was announced, Warner Bros. Pictures Chairman Toby Emmerich spoke out about the franchise and praised the fact that the core creators in the movie were returning.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Emmerich said in a statement. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Lana Wachowski also spoke out about the sequel and how her sister Lilly Wachowski helped make it happen more than a decade after their original trilogy wrapped up.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Lana Wachowski explained.

There were rumors that the film would be completely rebooted under the pen of Zak Penn and actor Michael B. Jordan, but as of now those rumors are panning out to be simple pitches rather than full-blown plans to revive the Matrix. And with Lana Wachowski returning alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, it seems like fans will be satisfied that the architects are returning for some remodeling.

There’s currently not a release date for The Matrix 4, but we will provide more information about the sci-fi revival as it becomes available.