The Matrix Resurrections Director Reveals if Film Starts a New Trilogy

After nearly two decades, the world of The Matrix returns this week with The Matrix Resurrections, leading audiences to speculate whether this would be a sendoff to the series or if it’s the beginning of a new series of adventures, with director Lana Wachowski shutting down hopes of getting two more follow-up films. Of course, given that we thought the trilogy was done for good back in 2003 with The Matrix Revolutions, we can’t rule out the idea of future installments in the series. The Matrix Resurrections lands in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd.

When directly asked by AP Entertainment about Resurrections being the start of a new trilogy, Wachowski joked about deflecting to her producers, before stating, “No.”

While one of the big themes of the new film is about love and its healing power, Wachowski noted that she never intended to bring the project to life, as she was merely returning to a world that provided her with comfort.

“I didn’t ever want to make another Matrix movie. I told everyone for 18 years I didn’t want to make another Matrix movie. Lilly told everyone she didn’t want to make another Matrix movie,” the filmmaker admitted. “Then I had a tragedy in my life, my parents passed away, and I needed something to help me with the grief. Inventing a story where two people come back to life was healing and comforting and I was non-judgmental, I just wrote it, and I didn’t know what I was gonna do with it, and then I read part of the story [to a colleague] and she said, ‘Oh, my God, you have to tell this story.’”

While the first three films in series are praised for their inventive and groundbreaking visuals, as well as their philosophical themes, they also gave us the love story between Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity. That love story between the characters was a major reason the film’s stars wanted to return to their beloved roles.

“We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she’s really written a beautiful, beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring, it’s another version of a kind of call to wake up, and entertains, great action. And all will be revealed,” Reeves previously told BBC’s The One Show.

