Save 52% on ‘The Matrix’ 4K UHD Blu-ray

The Matrix is one of those films that’s worth upgrading when the opportunity arises, and now would be a very good time to pick up the new 4K Ultra HD release. Amazon has just dropped the price to $19.99, which is 52 percent off and an all-time low. Not surprisingly, it’s currently backordered, but the next batch is due on September 9th. Reserve one with the discount before the ship date gets pushed out further.

If you’re worried about the quality of the remaster, you’ll be happy to know that it was done with a new scan of the original camera negative under the supervision of the film’s director of photography, Bill Pope. Apparently, the results are fantastic.

Additional features include Dolby Vision HDR that “dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen – frame by frame”. Both the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs contained in the set feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remix as well.

The special features for The Matrix 4K Blu-ray set include:

• Written Introduction by the Wachowskis

• “Philosopher” Commentary by Dr. Cornel West and Ken Wilbur

• “Critics” Commentary by Todd McCarthy, John Powers and David Thomson

• “Cast & Crew” Commentary by Carrie-Anne Moss, Zach Staenberg and John Gaeta

• “Composer” Commentary by Don Davis with Music Only Track

• The Matrix Revisited

• Follow the White Rabbit

• Take the Red Pill

• Marilyn Manson “Rock is Dead” Music Video

• Teaser Trailer

• Theatrical Trailer

If you want the entire trilogy in 4K, a three film set is arriving on October 30th, and you can pre-order it now for $60.69, or 15 percent off the list price. It’s covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. You might also want to check out Amazon’s 4K UHD promotion that offers three titles for $49.99. It’s loaded with great films.

