The Naked Gun PSA Rallies Film Fans to Help Fight Comedy Movie Extinction

The Naked Gun franchise is set to make its glorious return to the big screen next month, and from all appearances seems to capture the delightful over-the-top tone and vibe that made the originals so memorable and fun. Quite a bit has changed in the movie industry since those original films, including the prominence of comedies overall in the marketplace. Naked Gun star Liam Neeson is reaching out to the fans on behalf of comedies facing extinction in Hollywood with a hilarious PSA, and you can check it out in the video below.

The video begins with the text, “Every single hour in Hollywood, a comedy script is rejected. Fewer comedies came out last year than ever before. And soon, none will come out at all.” Several classic comedies are highlighted during this part of the video, including Anchorman, Tommy Boy, Horrible Bosses, and Mean Girls, and that’s when Neeson pleads his case for fans to save the comedy film for future generations.

“Hi, I’m Liam Neeson. Every passing year, more and more comedies go unmade. Unseen and unquoted. And for the price of one movie ticket you can help rescue the comedy, and in the process, you’ll get to share a small, or a laugh, and even the occasional groan with the people in your very own community. Right now there’s a comedy movie that needs you. Please, buy a ticket right now, so our children and hopefully their children too, can one day enjoy watching a comedy in the theater,” Neeson said.

As Neeson is speaking, more classic comedies hit the screen, including Zoolander, Nacho Libre, The Lost City, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Beverly Hills Cop, Coneheads, Clueless, and School of Rock amongst others. You can check out the full video above.

There are certainly still comedies being made in Hollywood, though more comedies these days tend to be made for streaming services than they do for purely theatrical release. All you have to do is look no further than this month, which will see the release of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix, which is part of Sandler’s overall deal with the streamer. Many of Sandler’s early films became comedy classics in the theater, but he’s released quite a few comedies on Netflix over the past few years, and at one point in time, all of those would have hit the big screen.

Another recent action comedy also made a splash on streaming in Prime Video’s Heads of State, which in past years would have certainly started off in theaters before heading to a streamer. You can help support the latest comedy to make the jump to the big screen by heading out to see The Naked Gun, and you can find the official description below.

“Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.”

The Naked Gun hits theaters on August 1st.