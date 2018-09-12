‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Petunia Pickle Bottom Bag Line Launches Tonight

Disney has partnered with premium bag brand Petunia Pickle Bottom and BoxLunch to kick off a capsule collection of The Nightmare Before Christmas bags, and they look fantastic (not to mention super classy).

The collection includes everything from backpacks to diaper bags, and it will all be available at BoxLunch.com starting “shortly after” 12:30 am EST tonight, September 12th-13th.

You can take a look at some of the bags in the collection in the gallery, just keep in mind that they won’t come cheap. Petunia Pickle Bottom bags generally run in the $100 to $200 range, but you get what you pay for in terms of quality. Plus, BoxLunch is currently running a 25 percent off sale on bags, so here’s hoping that it extends to The Nightmare Before Christmas collection when it goes live. UPDATE: Sadly, the bags will be excluded from promotions.

Presumably, the Petunia Pickle Bottom bag collection was created as part of The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th anniversary festivities. If you’re looking for more special releases, you might want to start with he new The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pops, which are available to pre-order right here. We suggest reserving the Jack and Sally on the Hill Movie Moments and the Zero in Doghouse Movie Moments figures first.

Spirit Halloween has also launched a huge range of costumes, accessories, and elaborate animatronics to help you celebrate the holiday. You can shop it all right here.

Finally, Disney is reminding us that 1993 was a really good year for them in terms of delivering classic Halloween movies. First they unveiled the 25th anniversary Blu-ray edition of Hocus Pocus, and now they’ve given Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas a similar treatment. If you don’t already own NBX on Blu-ray there are a few reasons why it might be worth picking up.

First off, it’s inexpensive. The standard edition of The Nightmare Before Christmas Blu-ray will only set you back $15 on Amazon and Walmart at the moment. However, the best deals on The Nightmare Before Christmas Blu-ray come from Target and Best Buy. Target is selling an exclusive version that included a 40 page gallery book for only $12.99. Best Buy is also offering a limited edition glow-in-the-dark steelbook version for the same price.

As far as special features are concerned, it seems as though there isn’t much that we haven’t seen on previous releases. The one exception is the sing-along mode, which includes pop-up lyrics to 11 classic songs.

