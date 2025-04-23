The Old Guard 2: Netflix’s Comic Book Movie Sequel Finally Gets Its First Look

It’s been a long wait, but we can finally see Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 with our own eyes. The movie was filmed throughout 2022 and has been hit with some serious delays, but on Wednesday, four first-look images were published by Netflix and IGN. They show Charlize Theron, Henry Golding, Luca Marinelli, Marwan Kenzari, KiKi Layne, and Chiwetel Ejiofor back in action, looking more tactical than ever. These films adapt a series of graphic novels by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández published by Image Comics from 2017 to 2021. Comic book movies have changed a lot in the last five years, and Netflix’s stake in the genre has shifted as well.

Like the last installment, the screenplay for The Old Guard 2 was written by Rucka himself, but this one was directed by Victoria Mahoney. the main ensemble is reprising their roles, including Matthias Schoenaerts and Vân Veronica Ngô, who are not included in these first-look images. The photos do show new cast member Henry Golding, but not newcomer Uma Thurman. Their characters have not been revealed yet.

The Old Guard 2 was delayed while filming by a fire on set, which shut the production down for some time. It still finished within a reasonably timeframe, but after that, there was little news about the movie. Finally, in July of 2024, Theron was asked about it in an interview. She said that post-production had been completely halted during a “regime change” behind the scenes at Netflix, but work was underway again.

In that same interview, Theron — who is also a producer — mentioned how much she loves the movie and how excited she is for fans to see it. The film went through two weeks of additional photography in October, but it doesn’t seem to have caused any major delays. Now, Netflix has set a release date of July 2nd, 2025 for the finished movie.

The Old Guard is a superhero story about a group of warriors who have lived for millennia thanks to their unexplained healing and regenerative powers, which also keep them from aging. They have used all this time to hone their skills as fighters and become the most powerful competent group on Earth. They take jobs where they are uniquely qualified to help people, but they have a strict rule of never working for the same person twice, for fear of being discovered.

There are plenty more stories in The Old Guard comics that have not been covered on screen yet, so there’s no telling where this new season is headed. You can stream the first movie now on Netflix, and catch The Old Guard 2 there starting on July 2nd.