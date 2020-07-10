Netflix's The Old Guard Ending Explained

✖

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood's feature film adaptation of The Old Guard has finally arrived on Netflix, reaching audiences all over the globe. The movie, based on the comic book by Greg Rucka, is potentially the only true action blockbuster we'll see this summer, so it's got plenty of people really looking forward to checking it out this weekend. If the reviews are any indication, audiences are bound to love The Old Guard, but viewers will probably have some questions by the time all is said and done. The ending of the film is not only a doozy, but it's going to stir plenty of questions and have you craving a sequel as soon as possible. Let's break it down.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for The Old Guard! Continue reading at your own risk...

In the final act of The Old Guard, it's revealed that Andy has lost her ability to heal, therefore making her mortal. We also learn that Booker betrayed Andy and the rest of the team, selling them out to Copley. It's worth noting that he and Copley both had good intentions, but they roped themselves in with Merrick, who's nothing but pure evil.

All that to say, Merrick is defeated and the team decides to punish Booker by kicking him out for 100 years. After a century is up, he's supposed to meet them back at the same place where Andy told him he would be removed. Since Andy has become mortal, it means that he likely won't see her again. The group also enlists Copley as their new tech guru, tasking him with keeping them off the grid.

The ending itself seems to be going smoothly right up until the very last scene when everything is turned on its head. Six months after Booker leaves the group, he drunkenly makes his way into his apartment and finds that someone is already inside. A woman in a red coat is standing by the sink. "Booker," she says. "It's nice to finally meet you."

That woman is Quynh, a former member of the team that was talked about at length earlier in the film. She and Andy were incredibly close but they were separated during the witch trials. Quynh was put in a metal casket and dumped into the ocean, forced to spend centuries drowning over and over again. Andy searched for her for years but was never able to find her, and she blames herself for that. She never got over losing Quynh.

This final scene reveals that not only is Quynh alive, but she somehow escaped her torment. It also seems, judging by the tone in the scene, that something sinister is at play. Could she be seeking revenge on Andy?

With this ending scene in mind, it's hard to believe that The Old Guard won't get a sequel. It sets itself up perfectly with this moment and fans will certainly want to see more.

What did you think of The Old Guard on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

