The One And Only Ivan's Danny DeVito Has Accidentally Spoiled His Own Movies

Across his career, Danny DeVito has been involved in major productions in Hollywood. From producing films like Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty, and Erin Brockovich, to starring in movies like Batman Returns, Jumanji: The Next Level, and the TV series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, there's plenty of material he's been privy to that is best left unspoiled for the audience. Unfortunately for Danny though, he's got a habit of revealing the things to people that don't know the spoilers ahead of time, even the people he's working with on a new project. Speaking with ComicBook.com in a new interview for his upcoming film The One and Only Ivan, DeVito made a full confession.

"Yeah, I've done that," DeVito revealed with a laugh. "No, no, no, for sure. Well, you know, I produce a lot of movies and I've worked with a lot of people and I've done things. What would be really great if they read how that scene ended and it would be great if they just opened up the script and read how the scene ended. Instead, I might say something like, 'Ah man, this is what we just did. When that thing goes off the cliff, you're gonna s**t.'"

DeVito went on to reveal that this isn't an exclusive trait that belongs to him though and is seemingly genetic for the DeVito family.

"My sister got me that way," he added. "This is really bad. My sister who I love dearly, my oldest sister, she used to give you a present, Christmas time or a birthday. She'd give you a box. It's all wrapped up. While you were opening the present, she would say, 'God, I hope you like green. I think it's really great that-' 'Ang, let me open the box.' 'I didn't know whether to get your long sleeve or a short sleeve. I got the short sleeve.' But, then you open that box, you know, she got you a green, short sleeve shirt and there's no two ways about it."

Though he didn't reveal any spoilers to use specifically about The One and Only Ivan, DeVito offered a hilarious anecdote about his part in the film, revealing that his character Bob the dog has a lot in common with Danny DeVito the person.

"Bob is very free spirit," DeVito said. "I feel like I can do anything. Myself, I always feel like, you know, I can come and go. I don't have to worry about any, you know I'm not inhibited in any way. And Bob is the same way. He comes and goes and eats a piece of pizza off the ground and just goes with the flow realizing, of course, in The One and Only Ivan that one of the most important things, if not the most important thing, is to have friendship and family. And if you have a friendship, or a mate, or a buddy, which in this case is Sam Rockwell playing Ivan, it kind of rounds you out. It fills you out and gives Bob a purpose other than just his every whim."

The One and Only Ivan is available on Disney+ on August 21.

