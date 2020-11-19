The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again Official Trailer Released

Netflix is ushering in the holiday season with the first trailer for the anticipated sequel to The Princess Switch, fittingly titled The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again. The sequel will have Vanessa Hudgens reprising her multiple roles as Duchess Margaret and Stacy as they attempt to fool everyone again, this time to help Margaret and Kevin rekindle their relationship. Unfortunately, it all gets a bit chaotic when Fiona, another lookalike who is also played by Hudgens, shows up and attempts to fool everyone and take the kingdom for herself.

You can check out the brand new trailer in the video above, and the trailer's official description can be found below.

"Can Stacy and Margaret pull off ANOTHER switch so Margaret can spend more time with Kevin, just ahead of her of coronation? Or will a new lookalike, party girl Fiona, foil their holiday plans? The Princess Switch: Switched Again, starring Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens and...Vanessa Hudgens."

The introduction of Fiona should liven things up even more this time around, and not going to lie, kind of looking forward to the day when Hudgens will pull an Eddie Murphy and just have a whole dinner scene of various characters talking to each other all played by her.

The Princess Switch 3 has already been greenlit, and maybe we'll be seeing Fiona show back up in that one as well as a new character played by Hudgens to add to the mix.

You can find the official description for The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again below.

"When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together… but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who’s intent on stealing Margaret’s heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!"

Are you excited about The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, and what did you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments or let me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!