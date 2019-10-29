The Princess Switch Sequel Headed To Netflix

Netflix seems to have loved the reaction it received to Vanessa Hudgens‘ The Princess Switch because it is now returning to that world once more with a sequel. Netflix has given the green light to The Princess Switch: Switched Again, which will start filming in the U.K. next month and is set to release sometime in 2020. Hudgens will return for the project, as will director Mike Roh, and the film will be written by Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger. Hudgens will also be producing the film along with Brad Krevoy, Steven McGlothen, and AJ Raich. Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, and Bernheim are executive producing (via THR).

The sequel will once again have Hudgens playing dual roles, but this time a third role is thrown into the mix. Switched Again will focus on Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inheriting the throne to Montenaro, and that causes some friction in her relationship with Kevin. That’s when Stacy comes in to save the day, and she is trying to do so before a new lookalike party girl named Fiona (who is also played by Hudgens) foils their plans.

The first film was quite charming, and we’re excited to see what the returning team can do to up the ante for the sequel. Christmas played a big role in the original, so it will be interesting to see if it does in the sequel as well.

The Princess Switch is directed by Mike Rohl and stars Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar, Alexa Adeosun, Suanne Braun, Mark Fleischmann, Sara Stewart, Pavel Douglass, and Amy Griffiths. You can find the official description below.

“What happens when Chicago baker Stacy meets a soon-to-be princess who looks exactly like her? Well, they trade places, of course. This holiday season join in the mischief as Vanessa Hudgens stars in The Princess Switch.”

The Princess Switch is available on Netflix now, while The Princess Switch: Switched Again hits in 2020.