Netflix Reveals The Princess Switch: Switched Again First Look Photos

Netflix had a sweet surprise for fans of the Vanessa Hudgens starring Princess Switch earlier today, as it was revealed a third film has already been greenlit before the second film has even been released. We'll have to wait a bit for The Princess Switch 3, but in the meantime, we have The Princess Switch: Switched Again to look forward to this year, and Netflix revealed a slew of new photos from the upcoming holiday film. Switched Again will bring back the cast from the original film and add in some new characters and elements to keep things interesting, and you can check out all of the new photos from the sequel starting on the next slide.

Switched Again will once again have Hudgens playing multiple roles, but this time Hudgens will add yet another character to the mix. Switched Again will focus on Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inheriting the throne to Montenaro, and that causes some friction in her relationship with Kevin. That's when Stacy comes in to save the day, and she is trying to do so before a new lookalike party girl named Fiona (who is also played by Hudgens) foils their plans.

You can find the official description for Princess Switch: Switched Again below.

When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together… but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who’s intent on stealing Margaret’s heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!

Are you excited about The Princess Switch: Switched Again? Let us know in the comments or let me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!