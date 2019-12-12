The Rock Discusses Game of Thrones’ Rory McCann Being in Jumanji: The Next Level

✖

Jumanji: The Next Level hit theaters earlier this month, and served as the third film in the beloved franchise that began back in 1995. The new movie featured most of the cast from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, but there were also a couple of surprise faces to appear in the film. Rory McCann, who is best known for playing Sandor Clegane/The Hound on HBO's Game of Thrones, appeared in the new adventure film as Jurgon the Brute. Earlier today, the film's star, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on McCann's appearance in the movie.

"Plot twist 👹 For JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL we wanted to create a towering beast of a character named, JURGAN THE BRUTE. Enter, 'Game of Thrones' actor, Rory McCann. When Rory first walked on set of JUMANJI it immediately reminded me of one of my favorite TV shows as a kid, THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN and the episode where Lee Majors takes on BIG FOOT, played by the legendary, Andre the Giant. Cool plot twist about JURGAN (for those who caught it) is he's an actual avatar in the game. Meaning - SOMEONE is playing him. But who? That's the big mystery. In the next JUMANJI we'll find out just who's been playing the JURGAN THE BRUTE 😈 #JUMANJI #MysteryPlayer IN THEATERS NOW WORLDWIDE 🌎," The Rock wrote.

Jumanji: The Next Level also stars a returning Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and the first film's cast of teens, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff. The movie will also see franchise newcomers Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Dania Ramirez.

Jumanji: The Next Level is now playing in theaters everywhere.