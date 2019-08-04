The Rock Is Totally on Board with Guy Fieri’s Fast & Furious Spinoff

Chef Guy Fieri wants to take the Fast & Furious franchise to whole new, delicious level with a Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives mashup and it looks like The Rock can smell what Fieri is cooking — and likes it. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is totally on board with “Hobbs & Guy”, at least when it comes to joking around on Twitter.

On Saturday, Food Network star Fieri posted on his own Twitter a pretty great mashup poster “pitching” Fast and Fierious Presents Hobbs & Guy, an adventure we can only assume would combine, well, diners, drive-ins, and kickin’ ass. Johnson himself then saw the tweet and shared it with his own humorous endorsement, jokingly kicking Hobbs & Shaw co-star Jason Statham to the curb: “Bye bye Statham”.

All jokes aside — and, to be clear, we’d totally watch Hobbs & Guy — Hobbs & Shaw is kicking butt all on its own. The film currently has the highest Audience Score out of the nine Furious films on Rotten Tomatoes and looks like it’s gonna end up with a pretty large opening weekend at the box office. The film had grossed $24 million domestically through Friday night and is expected to top the weekend charge with over $60 million domestic. And, while most critics aren’t exactly raving about the film, ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis gave the film four out of five stars.

“In the end, leave your logic at the door if you want enjoy Hobbs & Shaw,” Davis’ review warns. “Gravity and real world rules don’t apply in this movie nor should they, which the Fast & Furious franchise has now proved several times over. It’s a big, ridiculous, hilarious good time at the movies and its rare missteps only come when it tries to be something more. The Fast & Furious franchise might have just launched another franchise.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now in theaters. Fast & Furious 9 is currently scheduled to bow May 22, 2020.