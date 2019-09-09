The Rock Throw Shade at Tyrese With Latest Hobbs & Shaw Box Office Report

The newest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw, has slowly built up a pretty substantial haul at the box office, thanks in large part to a massive audience overseas. Led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, the film has earned more than $700 million at the global box office and is likely poised for a sequel in the near future. The success is also giving Johnson some fuel to stoke the fires of his ongoing feud with former Furious co-stars, especially Tyrese Gibson.

Johnson and Gibson have been at each other’s throats on social media for quite a while now. Gibson has all kinds of feelings about Johnson breaking up the furious family while The Rock just doesn’t seem to take Gibson too seriously. It’s a bit petty most of the time, but fans have certainly been enjoying watching the two actors go back and forth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This weekend, Johnson took another opportunity to call out his “candy ass” co-stars.

“Assassins quietly play chess loud clowns play checkers,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you audiences worldwide for this incredible support and massive win. Very cool and we’re grateful for the love.”

Johnson added some hashtags at the bottom of the post, including one that was a pretty direct shot at Tyrese Gibson. With the help of an emoji, Johnson hastagged the phrase “candy ass clowns,” which is a throwback to one of his earlier spats with his other franchise leads.

During the filming of The Fate of the Furious, The Rock apparently made a post on Instagram that was later deleted, calling out some of his male franchise co-stars.

“My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story,” Johnson said at the time, according to Cinemablend. “Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses.”

This feud has been going on since 2017 and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down, especially with the rest of the franchise cast currently shooting Fast 9. The addition of the box office numbers is a fairly new wrinkle, however, one that Tyrese utilized when Hobbs & Shaw was first released. The actor posted the following message along with a photo of the headline that Hobbs & Shaw had a smaller opening than any Fast & Furious movie since Tokyo Drift.

“I have to show my respects for one thing,” Gibson wrote in a now-deleted post. “He tried… Folks called me a hater … And attacked me for speaking out … Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does … You know what maybe just maybe … The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10. We can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want … No hating I’m just pointing out the facts. #FastFamily has more value as the #FastFamily its ok… The Rock still is still one of the biggest movie stars in the world and he’s not hurting for work… I have 2 franchise films and he has 15 so there won’t be any tears on his pillow tonight.”

This feud will likely continue for years to come, as neither Gibson nor Johnson is showing any signs of slowing down.