The Rock Releases First Teaser for New Movie ‘John Henry and the Statesmen’

Following the reveal of his next film project, a Netflix original movie called John Henry and the Statesmen, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has released a short teaser video to promote the project.

Johnson will be re-teaming with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan for the film. The actor will also act as producer, along with Kasdan and his Seven Bucks Productions team, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teaser, which you can see in the video below, was shared by Johnson to his various social media accounts on Tuesday afternoon. Along with the clip, Johnson shared a message about his connection to the movie, which is based on the folk hero John Henry, an African-American steel-driver.

“WHEN THE MAN COMES AROUND,” Johnson wrote, echoing the music playing in the teaser. “Inspired to bring to life one of my childhood heroes, John Henry, in John Henry and the Statesmen. In this movie, I’ll lead an ensemble of the most popular folklore figures and legends from different cultures around the world. [Netflix] is the perfect partner & platform to bring these global folklore icons to life. The Netflix brand speaks directly to our [Seven Bucks Productions] ethos of being bold, ambitious and game changing – and most importantly, always thinking ‘Audience first’ in homes all around the world. The legend of John Henry’s strength, endurance, dignity and cultural pride was instilled in my DNA at a very young age. My dad would sing ‘Big John’ to me every time he would put me to bed.”

After sharing some lyrics from the old folk song, Johnson gave a shout out to his director.

“Directing this big ol’ tentpole is the talented and passionate, Jake Kasdan,” he wrote. “Jake and I found nice success together in a little movie called, Jumanji. Gonna be a lot of fun bringing these legends to life. My childhood hero. The steel driving man and his disruptive band of international folklore legends. JOHN HENRY & THE STATESMEN”

Are you looking forward to The Rock’s new movie? Let us know in the comments!