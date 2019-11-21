The Rock and Kevin Hart Bring Back Their Competing Videos to Promote Jumanji: The Next Level

The global press tour for Jumanji: The Next Level kicked off yesterday, which means some of the upcoming film’s cast are about to flood their social media accounts with fun promotional content. The good times have already begun as Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and Kevin Hart are back to their old shenanigans. In a tradition that goes back to their 2016 action/comedy Central Intelligence, the two actors are back to recording competing videos at the same time. Their latest video shows them yelling at the other so they can get their messages out first while dragging franchise newcomers Danny DeVito and Danny Glover into their hilarious drama. Here’s The Rock’s video:

View this post on Instagram #JumanjiTheNextLevel DECEMBER 13th 🌎 A post shared by therock (@therock) on Nov 20, 2019 at 10:36pm PST

“It. Never. Ends. #JumanjiTheNextLevel DECEMBER 13th 🌎,” The Rock wrote.

Here’s Hart’s video:

“Jumanji “The Next Level” ….Dec 13th… Can’t wait for the world 2 see this movie!!!! Let’s goooooo,” Hart wrote.

Many people commented on the posts:

“So damn funny!!!,” @carichampion wrote.

“Every time you 2 go on a promo run we get hilarious content and Why does Danny Devito have an iPhone 2s,” @jamesjeffersonj added.

“Can’t wait for this film,” @rap replied.

Jumanji: The Next Level will also see the return of Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity. In addition to Glover and DeVito, franchise newcomers also include The Farewell‘s Awkwafina and Once Upon a Time‘s Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what’s to come.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.