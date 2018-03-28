‘The Sandlot’ Joins the Funko Pop Family

Opening Day for Major League Baseball is on March 29th, and the classic baseball film The Sandlot will celebrate its 25th anniversary in April. So, it would seem that the time was right for Funko to debut their lineup of Sandlot Pop figures.

The standard lineup of figures includes Scotty Smalls, “Benny the Jet,” Squints, and Ham – all of which can be pre-ordered right here for release in July. Needless to say, getting a Scotty Smalls figure is a must, if only as an outlet for your frustration. Boss getting on your nerves today? “You’re killing me Smalls!” Yes, Smalls will absorb all of your pain.

Look for The Beast to hit GameStop as an exclusive, and a 2-pack of Squints and Wendy Peffercorn to arrive at Target sometime in June.

In other Funko news, if you’re a Funko Pop collector and/or a fan of David Bowie’s work in Labyrinth, you’re going to want to jump on this exclusive figure ASAP. It sold out in the blink of an eye this past November when it was first released, but it’s finally back in stock. Odds are it won’t be back for long.

The standard version of the Jareth Funko Pop figure does not include a glittery costume. This version of Jareth does. Glitter Jareth is shinier. Glitter Jareth is better. Glitter Jareth is only available here while supplies last.

Another classic film that recently got its first wave of Funko Pop figures is The Princess Bride. The current collection includes Inigo Montoya, Westley and Buttercup (though we expect other classic characters from the film to be released in the near future). The Westley figure also comes with a Man in Black masked chase figure that’s a 1-in-6 rarity. You can pre-order all of the figures in The Princess Bride Pop lineup right here.

