The Secret Life Of Pets Writer Pitches Watchmen Pets Idea

With a Muppet Babies revival on the air and a DC Super Pets movie coming to theaters soon, what is the next logical reinvention of a fan-favorite property in animation? How about Watchmen Pets? This idea, which would surely be cursed by Alan Moore, comes to you from Brian Lynch, writer of the Secret Life of Pets movies and one of the most consistently entertaining follows on all of Twitter. Perhaps taking a cue from that episode of The Simpsons where they had a Watchmen Babies cartoon parody, Watchmen Pets is (not even remotely) coming soon to a theater near you!

Lynch shared some ideas for the concept with his Twitter followers, which we’re absolutely going to share below. At present, it seems there’s no response from DC.

Here’s how he pitched the idea to the world:

“Friendly reminder that superheroes are very popular, and that I have made two successful pet-related movies, this is a match made in Heaven.

“Who doesn’t want to see Nite Owl as a little cockatiel dressed as an owl, or a blue cat living on the moon, or a dalmatian with spots that move around all the time?

“What if this was the idea that made Alan Moore say ‘yeah, Watchmen should continue, go for it, have fun’?”

The complete cast list for League of Super-Pets includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate MicKinnon (Ghostbusters: Answer the Call), Vanessa Bayer (Trainwreck), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Diego Luna (Y Tu Mamá También), and Keanu Reeves.

League of Super-Pets will be the first time Krypto gets a starring role in a DC project since his self-titled animated series in the mid-2000s, though he has recently appeared in the live-action Titans TV series. A live-action The Adventures of Superpup pilot was shot in 1958, with an eye toward capitalizing on the popularity of the George Reeves-fronted The Adventures of Superman. While Krypto had already been created in the comics (he first appeared in 1955), there was no apparent connection, and the titular pup was clearly not the same breed. The pilot was later released as part of a box set collecting the first five theatrically-releasted Superman movies.

DC League of Super-Pets is set to arrive in theaters on May 20, 2022, going up against films like Mission: Impossible 7 (assuming it still hits its release date, with its recent production delay) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (meaning that Keanu Reeves might have two movies opening opposite one another that day). Given that Super-Pets is an animated family film, though, it should have no trouble carving out its own audience.