The Stephen King Masterpiece He Had “No Notes” For Returns to Cinemas

Every so often, a movie comes out that can only be described as a masterpiece, and whether lauded by critics, audiences, or both, it will stand the test of time and redefine its genre. This coming-of-age film is one of those movies, beloved by casual viewers and filmmakers alike for both its inspiration and borderline pastoral look into the final days of childhood. And now, it’s making its way back into theaters for one week only to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its original release. It’s especially poignant as it was directed by Rob Reiner, the beloved director who lost his life late last year alongside his wife, Michelle.

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Stand By Me, initially released back in 1986, is a quintessential look at boyhood, centering around a group of childhood friends as what they believe is just a typical day becomes one that touches the rest of their lives. The cast is full of names that defined the 80s, featuring Corey Feldman, Wil Wheaton, Jerry O’Connell, and the late River Phoenix, and the movie tells the story of four boys as they receive news that another boy has been killed, and they decide to venture out to find his body. It’s a favorite of an entire generation, including Stephen King, the author of the story that it was based upon, who said to The New York Times after Reiner’s passing last year, “Nostalgia can be dangerous when it’s up close. I don’t exactly know what I mean by that, but it feels true.”

Stand by Me is a Film Full of Feeling and Emotional Honesty

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Like so many of Reiner’s films, Stand by Me contains multitudes. And while not subtle, it poignantly portrays feelings that so many of us remember from our own childhoods. It’s engaging, honest, and manages to capture lightning in a bottle, with an inherent weirdness that can only come from a mind like King’s. Elaborating on his own experience of seeing the film for the first time, King said, “When the movie was over, I thanked Rob and surprised the hell out of myself by giving him a hug. I’m not ordinarily a hugging man, and I don’t think he was used to getting them. He stiffened, muttered something about being glad I liked it, and we both stepped away.”

“There really was a junkyard dog, although his name wasn’t Chopper. There really was a kid who went swimming and came out covered with leeches in surprising areas, but it wasn’t Gordie Lachance; it was me,” King said about the experiences that inspired The Body. It makes Stand by Me a true coming-of-age film, one where the characters who stand just on the precipice between childhood and what comes after find themselves afraid to take that final step—a feeling all too relatable to so many people. So what better thing to do than to go on one last adventure? And while there is a morbid edge to the particular journey they elect to go on, there’s also something incredibly honest and whimsical about it; it’s something they’ll never again be able to do, seemingly understanding that it’s about to be just another moment in time.

Do you plan to see Stand by Me while it’s in theaters? Let us know your favorite moment from the film in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.