The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Wants to Know Which Characters You’re Most Excited About

Saturday saw some big reveals in DC when the virtual event, DC FanDome, hit the Internet. Fans got a first glimpse at The Suicide Squad and all of its characters, and people are extremely excited to see the group of villains and anti-heroes get another shot on the big screen. With the huge cast of characters, director James Gunn is curious to know which ones fans are most excited about.

“Which character are you the most excited for? Answer below! #TheSuicideSquad,” Gunn asked.

Which character are you the most excited for? Answer below! #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/25OaR2tQZV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 24, 2020

Many people replied to the tweet with their answers. While pretty much every character gets a shoutout in the comments, the winners seem to be King Shark and Peter Capaldi as Thinker. However, the excitement for everyone is fierce. Here are some of the best replies…

Gotta Respect the Bias

Harley always. ;] — Jimmy BLACKLIVESMATTER Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) August 24, 2020

Tough Calls

Tough choice because I love Flula but I gotta go with a toss up between King Shark and Polka Dot Man. pic.twitter.com/6tgYQpZoEE — Mario Rodriguez (@MJRZilla) August 24, 2020

WHO?!

Peter Capaldi as The Thinker!! I am excited to see what he does with the role! #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/oLaxEJJOvs — Amy (@SpencerTracyFan) August 24, 2020

Can’t Wait

Most definitely the Polka-Dot Man!



That face is a face of a survivor and the only one that Batman truly fears. pic.twitter.com/UKS5i7fGIi — Marcus Cortes (@FenixKenway) August 24, 2020

Legends

I can’t believe 12 year old me get’s rewarded for his knowledge of Bloodsport and a love for all artwork from John Byrne. 😂 Oh and Cena as Peacemaker is going to make my year. pic.twitter.com/ygl2FYmbEQ — Jermaine McLaughlin (@Ellisdv8) August 25, 2020

Who’s Voicing Him, Though?!

The One True Icon

Waller. I loved @violadavis in the first film, and am ready for more. — Director’s Intent (@AyerSnyderCuts) August 25, 2020

These Two

Im excited to see Rick Flag and The Ratcatcher 2 in action they look so cool #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/1wgPJXyVow — Christian Burgos 🇵🇷 (@ChrisSpaceLord) August 24, 2020

Can’t Forget Pete

I wanna see my boy Pete Davidson on Dc! pic.twitter.com/bHga7vqynm — Eddie González (@ImEddie16) August 24, 2020

Or Nathan!

So Intrigued

Hyped Indeed

Savant (Michael Rooker) looks like Ashley Schaefer….Im 100% hyped pic.twitter.com/0b0nn8UdA2 — Bo Knows⚾️&🥋 (@bosummers7378) August 24, 2020

Cena Forever

He’s Baaaack

I’m always excited for more Boomer pic.twitter.com/hTGVdmPfvV — BLM also Claire: Bitch for The Batman Edition (@Ifoundclairety) August 25, 2020

A STAR

I’m excited for them all but I’m REALLY excited for this wild card.pic.twitter.com/fGPmoCKxye — William Kelly (@WillamKelley) August 24, 2020

Refuse to Choose

I look forward to seeing everyone … pic.twitter.com/BYgkgWb0Oo — EduEdu (@SkywalkerWayne) August 24, 2020

The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

