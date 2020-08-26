Movies

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Wants to Know Which Characters You’re Most Excited About

Saturday saw some big reveals in DC when the virtual event, DC FanDome, hit the Internet. Fans got […]

By

Saturday saw some big reveals in DC when the virtual event, DC FanDome, hit the Internet. Fans got a first glimpse at The Suicide Squad and all of its characters, and people are extremely excited to see the group of villains and anti-heroes get another shot on the big screen. With the huge cast of characters, director James Gunn is curious to know which ones fans are most excited about.

“Which character are you the most excited for? Answer below! #TheSuicideSquad,” Gunn asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people replied to the tweet with their answers. While pretty much every character gets a shoutout in the comments, the winners seem to be King Shark and Peter Capaldi as Thinker. However, the excitement for everyone is fierce. Here are some of the best replies…

Gotta Respect the Bias

Tough Calls

WHO?!

Can’t Wait

Legends

Who’s Voicing Him, Though?!

The One True Icon

These Two

Can’t Forget Pete

Or Nathan!

So Intrigued

Hyped Indeed

Cena Forever

He’s Baaaack

A STAR

Refuse to Choose

The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

Who are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments! 

Tagged:
,

Related Posts